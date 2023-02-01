Some of America’s Most Gangster Hunting Camps And Fish Shacks

The era of prohibition was the golden age of the American gangster. Bootleggers and mob bosses back then seemed to operate in a gray area that put them somewhere between criminal and heroic. Gangsters from the 1920s and 1930s still captivate the imagination of storytellers and moviemakers a century later. Names like Al Capone and John Dillinger are still widely recognizable today. What many people may not know about the most notorious gangsters of that era is that most of them loved going hunting and fishing when they weren’t smuggling booze, robbing banks, managing brothels, and running gambling rings.

MeatEater previously provided an in-depth look at the hunting camps and fish shacks inhabited by some of the most infamous gangsters in American history. It’s one of the most fascinating hunting articles you will ever read.

Jimmy Hoffa Had A Deer Hunting Cabin In Michigans Upper Peninsula

Though he was around post-prohibition, Jimmy Hoffa is one of the most notorious gangsters in American history. He had his criminal living in the hard-nosed city of Detroit until he was killed by a mafia hit in 1975. When he wasn’t in Detroit, he often retreated to a 160-acre property he had on Tepee Lake in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It was one of the first places that the FBI searched after Hoffa’s disappearance.

The property remains managed by Hoffa’s family through a trust. Locals in the area still recall seeing Jimmy Hoffa’s entourage of limos rolling down local backroads to and from the cabin. Though he never interacted with folks in the community, many of them knew exactly who he was.

“No doubt it was Jimmy Hoffa,” Richar “Bucky” Holm who lives in the area said. “Hoffa fished and hunted up there. He had a deer camp, and it was a big deal back in the day. But Hoffa kept a low profile and never walked around the Iron River community (population 2,831 in 2020). His men just notified Leonard (the caretaker) when to get things ready at the lake. Leonard said Hoffa’s guys were armed to the teeth and always kept him under protection.”

Al Capone Had A 400 Acre Wilderness Paradise In Wisconsin

Perhaps no criminal in American history is as well-known as Al Capone. He oversaw a vast bootlegging network based out of Chicago. His team of gangsters smuggled in booze from Canada but also ran illegal stills and brewing operations across the Northwoods of the Great Lakes region. Despite the wilderness setting of his cabin, Capone reportedly didn’t have much interest in the great outdoors. Although there were bear traps strewn about all around the property, they were actually set for federal agents, not bears. He hired 200 men to build a massive lodge on the property, which he not so secretively named “The Hideout.”

“Polack Joe” Saltis Was A Huge Fishermen

While Capone wasn’t much of an outdoorsman, one of his allies/rivals in Chicago reportedly retired from his life of crime in 1929 to spend more time fishing. “Polack Joe” Saltis was a beer baron and gang leader in the Windy City. However, after heat from the feds start catching up to him, he left Chicago and built a cabin, lodge, and 9-hole golf resort just 15 miles from Capones Hideout. Saltis reportedly spent much of his time fishing, albeit without a license.

There’s even a legendary story about how a game warden with the Wisconsin Conservation Department was brave enough to bust Saltis and his buddy “Machine Gun Frankie” McErlane and two of their accomplices for fishing without a license.

Ernest Swift cited the men and confiscated several illegally caught muskies and walleye from them. Though the men ignored the court summons and never paid their fines, that is until Swift busted one of them fishing without a license again and drove him to court and watched him pay the $50 fine. Joe Saltis on the other hand continued to fish illegally and openly antagonize Ernie Swift. Saltis was a tough man to apprehend. He reportedly drove a bullet-proof lincoln town car with a machine gun mounted on top of it. Swift was bound and determined to bust Saltis for his illegal fishing violations though.

In November of 1929, Swift and his fellow warden Fred Minor saw Saltis’ car parked near the Winter Dam. They snuck up on him and watched him fishing from a distance. After watching him catch 6 good-sized muskies and put them on a stringer, they drew their guns and snuck in even closer. They surprised him before he could draw his weapon, arrested him, and confiscated the fish. They then drove him to court and made him pay the $50 fine for fishing without a license.

That wasn’t the end of tense interactions between Swift and Saltis regarding fishing violations though. Check out the full story on MeatEater to see how the saga concludes.