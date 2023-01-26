Startling Footage Shows Night-Prowling Wolf Carrying Amputated Deer Leg

Ask this wolf, and he’ll tell you: nothing strikes fear in the heart of your enemies quite like carrying one of their legs as a trophy.

Granted, deer are prey for wolves, not enemies in the sense that they’re competition. That distinction lies with coyotes, mountain lions, bears, and other large predators that compete with gray wolves for resources. But this footage is so epic, so startlingly-perfect that it begged for a fitting intro.

Captured by Canadian naturalist Danny Westhawk, the night-cam video shows an imposing gray wolf with the amputated leg of a deer firmly clinched in his maw. Wary of the camera, the predator turns tail and slowly walks back into the snow from whence he came:

It makes for a visual so powerful, in fact, that Westhawk’s video has already inspired fan art. But what’s actually going on here?

In all likelihood, the wolf is simply carrying a scrap from a meal that he intends to chew on and consume more of later. There’s very little meat on a deer leg, true. But much like our pet dogs that descend from them, wolves will chew on bones for a multitude of reasons.

When a wolf or pack kills a deer, every scrap of hide and muscle is eaten unless they must abandon their kill. Ribs are the most common bones to be consumed, and larger bones will be cracked open for the rich marrow inside. So how’s that deer leg sounding for a snack on the go?

Wolf vs Deer: An Age-Old Hunt

As generalist carnivores, they gray wolf (Canis lupus) will hunt prey ranging from bite-sized rabbits all the way up to the truly massive moose and bison. Deer rest in the middle as mid-sized prey, and are easy targets for a pack. A lone wolf will have an easy time killing a deer, if the deer can be caught.

Wolves can break into a short burst of 35+ miles-per-hour when the need arises. This is not slow by any means, but their bodies aren’t built for speed at long distances. Grays can travel hundreds of while trotting around 5 mph, though.

The deer, however, is built to be able to keep up that top speed for longer than their predators. Prey animals are built to run (and keep running) as to avoid being eaten. Nature is, after all, the survival of the fittest. And a fit deer. Even so, a white-tailed deer (North America’s most common species) can’t run any faster than a wolf. Their top speed is estimated to be near-identical at around 35-38 mph. Instead, it is their ability to run at this speed for longer that can keep them alive.

