Steve Harvey Reels In Huge Bass While Ripping A Stogie

Shout out to Steve Harvey for one of the most fly photos you’ll see all year. He recently shared an epic picture with his more than 10.5 million followers on Instagram and there is a lot going on. Not only is he holding an absolute slab in his left hand and a spinning rod in his right, all while puffing on a big cigar. He’s rocking a sick frat hat branded with the Omega Psi Phi logo too. He’s also got some headphones tucked into his ear which makes me curious as to what he could possibly be listening to. If I had to guess, it’s probably George Strait or John Denver. But more on that later in the article.

He kept the caption for the photo short and sweet, saying “a cigar and a HOG… Man GOD is good…” He was catch-and-release fishing which means he dropped the big bass back into the water right after the picture was taken.

Steve Harvey is all over the place. He’s most well known for his role in hosting the hit TV game show Family Feud. But he’s also involved in a variety of other broadcasting endeavors. His variety of roles and occupations has earned him the reputation of being one of the busiest men in the broadcasting industry. According to his website, Steve Harvey’s personality gets annually broadcast into the lives of more than 178 million TV viewers. That means more than half the U.S. population sees him on their screens each year. He’s made it clear on his shows in the past that he loves absolutely country music.

Steve Harvey Surprisingly Loves Country Music

Harvey’s country music fandom might come as a surprise to some folks though. The way he was previously asked about his musical preferences seemed to indicate that only white people love country music. That’s a myth he clearly debunked, as explained by Rolling Stone. The woman who asked him about his musical preferences was black and Filipino. She also claimed to be married to the “whitest white guy you’ll ever meet” and explained that he loves country music. She said that she personally doesn’t like country music because of the often sad subject matters. The lady also said she doesn’t like that she can’t twerk to the beats and “drop it down low and bring it back up.”

As a proud black man, Steve Harvey wasn’t able to answer on behalf of white people. But he did provide a damn good answer about what he personally loves about country music. “I like the words. I like the lyrics. They’re lyrically correct. You say it’s too slow, but sit your ass down. Learn yourself something. The stuff be true. Get your ass some George Strait and get on out there, learn how to two-step.”

During the dialogue, Harvey mentions he loves the song Country Roads because he’s from West Virginia. He also gives George Strait’s song All My Exes Live In Texas a shoutout, explaining that he really does have an ex in the Lonestar state so that resonates with him as well. He concludes the conversation by telling the lady she should be happy to be with a guy who likes country music because those are the type of guys that know how to treat a lady like a queen. See the hilarious back-and-forth for yourself below: