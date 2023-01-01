surfer-hailed-as-hero-for-carrying-beached-shark-back-into-the-water

An Australian surfer has been hailed as a hero after he carried a beached shark back into the water late last month.

According to the New York Post, the surfer, named Paul Myles, saw the shark stranded on the beach at Eastern View on Victoria’s Great Ocean Road. He quickly decided to push the large predatory fish back into deep water with his surfboard. The entire incident was caught on camera, which showed Myles picking up the shark and carrying it back to the ocean.

“I just thought I’d give it a chance,” the surfer told a local media outlet. He also said he wasn’t sure if the fish was just disoriented or sick though. “I thought I’d get it out in the water a bit further out, see if it would swim out to sea, but it didn’t seem too well.”

The surfer then said that he believed it was a blue shark. He said he has surfed at the particular beach for more than 40 years. He has rarely seen any predatory fish there. “I’ve never seen one that close to the beach,” he continued. “That’s the important thing. I once saw one off the rocks about 20 years ago, but that’s enough I think.”

When discussing why he decided to help the large fish, Myles admitted he considers him a bit of a softie. “I think it might earn some brownie points next time a shark comes past me,” he jokingly declared. He also said that he would be back in the surf the next day.

Shark Sightings Reportedly Increase Across Popular Beaches in Australia’s New South Wales

Meanwhile, the New York Post reports that shark sightings across the popular beach in Australia’s New South Wales are increased. Due to the increase, the implementation of drones has been done in order to create early warnings.

It was revealed that drones are being used to monitor for sharks in 50 locations. This is being done with a $3 million funding package from the state government. SLS NSW public safety manager Brent Manieri shared with NCA NewsWire that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are able to cover a large amount of coastline. The drones will also provide reassurance to those going to the local beaches.

“We’re able to proactively pick up a shark that might be in the vicinity,” Manieri explained. “And actively track it and alert beach authorities a lot sooner than we would have previously.”

Manieri also stated that during the 2021-2022 season, close to 33,000 UAV flights had monitored the coast. There were only 65 water evacuations. This is almost half of what the 2020-2021 season experienced, with 121 water evaluations. It was also noted that since 2019, 668 sharks have been detected with the devices.