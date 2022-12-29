Tesla Owners Post Videos of Their Cars Facing Epic Tech Fail in Brutal Winter Storm

Tesla owners are sharing videos of their frustrations as their electric cars fail to work in harsh winter weather. Arctic temps are freezing doors shut and preventing the vehicles from even charging in the cold.

One of the Tesla users making these complaints is Rachel Modestino a Canadian meteorologist. Modestino claims she was locked out of her Tesla just before Christmas Eve after a massive winter storm hit her area last week.

The Canadian woman shared a now-viral video of this happening on her Twitter page, which has since gone viral. According to the post, lows in her area hit a chilly five degrees over the holiday weekend.

@elonmusk bet ya didn’t think of ice in the Tesla design 💀 #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/4nPhle9eh4 — Rachel Modestino TWN (@ThatMetGirl) December 23, 2022

“Bet ya didn’t think of ice in the Tesla design,” Modestino writes in the Twitter post that has now garnered viral-status views.

Some Tesla Vehicles Aren’t Even Gaining A Charge Following Chilly Winter Temps And Recent Storms

A Virginia radio personality shared similar frustrations recently when his Tesla S did not want to charge in the icy winter conditions. According to Domenick Nati, his Tesla TS wasn’t allowing any charging following a recent winter storm.

Nati says he was forced to cancel Christmas plans with his son as a result of the electric vehicle not charging in the cold. Temperatures in his area were hovering around 20 degrees Fahrenheit the radio personality says.

The Charge Just Kept Dropping Lower And Lower As The Tesla Owner Tried To Get His Vehicle Road Ready

According to a discussion with Business Insider Nati attempted to plug in his Tesla S on December 23 as the winter temps continued to plunge. However, the charge only continued to decline as the hours went by.

Nati tried again to charge the vehicle after the winter storm passed by. But the Tesla wasn’t doing anything at this point. He says he tried to contact the company for help but has yet to hear back.

The Online World Reacts To Viral Posts Showing The Frozen Tesla

One user responding to Modestino’s viral post notes that anyone owning a car as expensive as a Tesla shouldn’t “need a car cover” to get in. “Every other car company has had this figured out for decades,” the commenter says. “But people just keep making excuses for Tesla because they’re in the cult of Elon.”

However, Modestino was quick to assure any critics that she loves her Tesla. And, she adds, the post wasn’t intended to be a “dig” on the company. Or even a dig on Elon, Modestino says. She adds that she “only tweeted the video because I thought it was a silly flaw for the price.”