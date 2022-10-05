texas-city-suffers-second-power-outage-at-the-hands-of-raccoons

A Texas town is rebounding from a second raccoon-induced power outage in just three days.

Seguin, a small South Texas town, which is about 35 miles outside of San Antonio first went dark on October 1st. According to Fox 13, a raccoon infiltrated a substation around 11:45 PM. And the entire city was without power for around two hours.

The lights went out once more on October 3rd. That incident cut the lights for hundreds of households. And several highly-traveled intersections caused trouble after traffic lights went down.

The San Antonio Express-News reported that each incident was caused by different raccoons. And unfortunately, they were both electrocuted in the act. Whether the raccoons worked alone or in groups is unclear.

The Seguin Police Department Jokes that ‘Ricky Raccoon’ is in Custody Following Transformer Attack

Following the unlikely repeat, the Seguin Police Department took to Facebook to post a lighthearted update on the event. And it promised that officials are doing everything they can to ensure the city doesn’t suffer a threepeat.

“PRESS RELEASE—” the department began.

“On October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, the City of Seguin experienced a city-wide power outage. After further investigation, the suspect was described as a black & white male, approximately 2-09, 35 lbs.”

Alongside the caption, it also added a mugshot of “Ricky Racoon,” a large rodent with a mean scowl.

“On October 3, 2022, at approximately 8:45 pm, the City of Seguin’s East substation was struck again by the electric bandits,” the post continued. “Through the assistance of Seguin Electric Department, Police took Ricky Raccoon (3, Seguin) into custody. Ricky would not advise if he had further accomplices in his act.”

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the department concluded. “And city departments are working to assure our fury bandits do not strike again.”

Squirrell Knocks Out Power to More Than 9,000 in Minnesota

The news comes less than a month after another rodent made headlines for leaving 9,500 people in Minnesota without power.

On Sept. 11, a squirrel “came into contact” with some Xcel Energy equipment. And parts of Minneapolis, according to Fox News. Luckily, crews were able to repair the issue within an hour.

They were not sure how the tiny animal caused so much damage. However, the American Public Power Association claims that these headlines are not uncommon. Animals are the leading cause of U.S. power outages.

Critters such as squirrels often run across overheated lines that run through trees. The animals usually shock themselves in the process and accidentally cause large areas to lose power.