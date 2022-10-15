Texas Woman Films Herself Getting Gored by Bison at Caprock Canyons State Park: VIDEO

A Texas woman recently shared a harrowing video depicting a bison going after her while hiking at Caprock Canyon State Park. Now, she hopes others will use this as a cautionary tale.

According to reports, Rebecca Clark was venturing through the state park in northern Texas when she came across a pack of massive bison. In the video, she nervously says she wants to walk past them peacefully. However, things quickly take a turn for the worst. Suddenly, one of the bison notices her and turns towards her, charging at her while she screams in horror. Now the woman is claiming she was gored in the horrific incident.

“Solo hiking at Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway in Texas,” she said about the incident after the horrifying encounter. “I was charged and gored by a bison because I was too CLOSE to be passing them on a trailway.”

Solo hiking at Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway in Texas. I was charged and gored by a bison because I was to CLOSE to be passing them on a trailway

She continued: “They are beautiful creatures protected by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) and are a part of the Texas State Bison Restoration Project where the park has restored the historic Charles Goodnight Bison herd (The Official Texas State Bison Herd) to a portion of its former range in the park. I am posting to support safety while enjoying Texas State Parks.”

Following the incident, she posted a follow-up TikTok, letting her followers know she was safe. “I am okay! Thank you for all your concerns and to tell you the truth your humor as well. I’m on the road to recovery after a run-in with a bison at Caprock Canyon State Park.” she wrote in the post.

In the video, she shares a screen grab of the animal that viciously attacked her. “This is him,” she wrote, showing the behemoth of a bison. “He rammed my back, gored me and threw me into a mesquite bush where I laid for 50 minutes until help arrived.”

She added: “There was limited phone service and no access to 911.” However, she said that, thankfully, she was able to contact her loved ones via text.

After the family got in touch with emergency services, medical officials could reach her via helicopter. She was later airlifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors examined her.

Although her experience was extremely traumatic, she still says she loves hiking at Caprock Canyon State Park.

According to wildlife experts, there are essential things to know to keep safe around bison. First, stay at least 125 ft away from any bison. While there is no guaranteed safe distance, experts advise keeping at least 125 feet back.

At first, the bison may appear docile. However, don’t let this fool you: they can quickly become defensive if they feel threatened.

In addition, never approach bison to take pictures or for any other reason. Your bison pic isn’t worth your life.