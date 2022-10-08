Texas Woman Removes Colony of Bees With Zero Protective Gear: VIDEO

Bees are an integral part of our fragile ecosystem. And, while these insects do have a rather painful defense mechanism with their stinging capabilities, their goal is rarely to harm. Instead, the goal of the members in the average honey bee colony is to work outdoors, focusing on completing the task at hand and protecting the queen at all costs.

This is what one popular Texas beekeeper Erika Thompson, knows well as she spends her days dedicated to preserving bee colonies all over the state. And, she has zero qualms working closely with these busy buzzing insects without any protective gear. One video from The Sun even shows Thompson as she scoops up handfuls of the bees while searching for the queen. Placing each handful of the worker bees into a safe hive as she goes.

Beekeeper removes a colony of bees without protective gear 😲



🎥: texasbeeworks pic.twitter.com/2kItRwyrUb — The Sun (@TheSun) October 8, 2022

“This is something,” notes a recent Twitter post from The Sun depicting Thompson’s unusual technique.

“Beekeeper removes a colony of bees without protective gear,” the Twitter post continues.

Texas Beekeeper, Erika Thompson Spends Her Days Rescuing Bee Colonies With Little Or No Safety Gear

Erika Thompson is arguably the most popular professional beekeeper on social media. She has more than 11 million followers on her TikTok account where she shares videos of herself performing regular honeybee removals across the state.

Thompson’s business, Texas Beeworks is located in the Austin Texas area … but her videos are creating quite the “buzz” mesmerizing viewers all over the world.

Almost every video Thompson shares on her TikTok account has over a million views. And in almost all of the clips, the beekeeper is sans-protective gear as she approaches and retrieves hives from some of the most unlikely places. Thompson has pulled some of these hives from unusual spots such as inside toilets or just hanging out on the exterior of a regular home.

Thompson has long said that beekeeping is a natural passion for her. Something the business owner says that she wanted to commit her time and energy to.

“I knew that keeping bees was what I wanted to dedicate all of my time and energy to,” Thompson explains of her sweet career.

“But I didn’t exactly know how to do that,” she adds. Thompson then found her answers when she joined TikTok in 2020 and began to share her now viral videos. This, she says is when her bee-removal business skyrocketed.