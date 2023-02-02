These Front Yard Snow Sharks Are Taking over the Internet

Frosty the Snowman has some new competition. One woman’s snow sharks are making big waves in a Michigan neighborhood. According to reports, Jennifer Ramirez, a high school art teacher in the state, is keeping the holiday spirit going by decorating her lawn even if it’s been over a month since Christmas. However, you won’t find any plastic Santas or snowmen in her yard. Instead, she’s decorating with sharks.

Ramirez says her community has been driving around to get a glimpse of the winter shark sculptures. After a winter storm blanketed her Madison Heights neighborhood in snow, she got the idea for the impromptu art project. The project has since gone viral online.

“Oh my god, they’re going nuts, they’re going nuts,” said Ramirez about the attention her yard has gotten recently.

Art teacher puts smiles on her neighbor’s faces with snow sharks

According to Ramirez, the snow sharks took her nearly three days to finish.

“Wednesday we had the big snowfall and I shoveled all of it into a big ole’ pile, and then I think it was the next day, I separated the piles and started sculpting on Friday and finished them on Saturday,” she said.

She used food coloring mixed with water in a spray bottle to color them.

She also admits she keeps hearing people tell her she needs more real estate for her sharks.

“I get mostly that on Facebook, ‘you’re going to need a bigger yard. You’re going to need a bigger boat, you’re going to need a bigger lawn,'” she said.

In addition, this isn’t the first time her artwork has made a splash in her town. In 2020, she transformed her fence to put a smile on residents’ faces during the pandemic.

“There’s not enough joy in the world and if I can share joy through my art and bring joy then I’m going to keep doing it,” she noted.

Before the sharks, she also did another art project in her yard.

“I did a fox and a little burrow. I did a koala when Australian fires were happening. I’ve done Pokemon, Angry Birds. I’m hoping for lots more snow. I’m thinking I need to make big rocks with seals or penguins or both.”

It’s evident that art is much more than a profession for Ramirez.

“I love creating. I just love creating anything, you know, I try to instill that in my students (hi students!) but … it’s so much fun for me just to create,” said Jennifer.

Ramirez also encourages those in her neighborhood to swing by for a photo.