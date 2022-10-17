This Close-Up Look at an Ant’s Face Will Haunt Your Nightmares: PHOTO

A close-up photo of an ant has gone viral, and just in time for Halloween. The picture isn’t at all what you’d expect, but definitely unforgettable.

A Redditor shared the image to the subreddit r/NatureIsF–kingLit. They simply titled the post “ant face.” People were instantly freaked out at the close-up photo.

“The little hairs look like extremely intimidating teeth,” one person pointed out in the comments. Another commenter wondered if it was real or something fictional. “Are you sure this isn’t one of the dragons from GOT/HOTD?” they asked.

Others pointed out how the ant looks like an alien, and demonic.

Insane Photo Shows Lightning Strikes Over Course of 40 Minutes

A collection of images shows a beautiful lightning strike.

Newsweek reported that landscape photographer Fendy Gan captured the stunning pictures, taken in Malaysia.

Gan shared the post to Instagram, writing: “Don’t mess with Mother Nature! This image is a stack of 32 shots taken over the course of 40 minutes. Too much? Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.”

“What a spectacular capture of mother natures drama. Exceptional video,” one commenter wrote.

“We get plenty of lightning most of the year,” Gan said to Newsweek. “But this particular storm was extra special because of how clear the sky was and how frequent the strikes were.”

Gan also shared their love for the area when taking photos of the lightning.

Lightning Images and Videos Amaze Viewers

“I believe Klang Valley has some of the highest lightning strike frequencies in the world,” Gan said.

Oliver Claydon, a spokesperson for the U.K. Met Office, also spoke to the news outlet about what lightning is.

“As tiny water droplets form inside a storm cloud, they are propelled towards the top of the cloud by strong internal winds–updrafts–where they turn to ice,” Claydon said.

“Some of the pieces of ice grow into hail, but others remain very small. Some of the hail that forms becomes too heavy to be propelled by the updrafts and so begins to fall back through the cloud, bumping into smaller ice particles as they do so. During these collisions, electrons are transferred to the hail, giving the hail a negative charge, while the ice particles that have lost electrons gain a positive charge.”

He continued: “As well as being attracted to the positive charge in the top of the cloud, the surplus of electrons in the cloud base are attracted to positive charge in other clouds and on the ground. If the attraction is strong enough, the electrons will rapidly move towards the positive atoms. The path they make in doing so forms the channel we see during a flash of lightning.”

Knowing the science behind lightning makes the photos and videos infinitely more interesting.