Bystanders in Texas were stunned as they watched a massive alligator casually stroll through their neighborhood. As a result, terrified residents prompted emergency personnel and wildlife services to capture the animal.

Earlier this week, Texas Parks and Wildlife responded to the call around 7:40 a.m. on Monday. Once they arrived on the scene, they found the 11-foot, 400-pound reptile moseying in the grass near a road in Katy, Texas. The town is less than 30 miles west of Houston.

Officials remove gator without any issues

“This morning around 7.40 a.m., dispatch received calls that an alligator was walking along Peek Road about 50 or 60 yards south of Buffalo Bayou,” said Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvel, the Houston Chronicle reported. “He was caught by licensed trappers from Texas Parks and Wildlife and is being taken to a sanctuary in El Campo.”

According to the news report, Bayou City Gator Savers also helped in detaining the creature. Officials completed the entire process by 11:30 a.m. Then, they lifted the alligator via a tow truck and relocated it to Gator Country near Beaumont, Texas.

Katy resident Michael Schwab caught the entire gator incident on camera and later shared it on Twitter.

“I saw a tweet saying a large alligator was walking near the side of the road in Cinco Ranch,” Schwab said. He added, “I realized this was right down the road from me. I jumped in my car and found several police cars and pedestrians watching the whole sight.”

Schwab also said a group had assembled to watch five or six officials tie up the gator. In addition, Schwab noted that the animal had been roaming around the neighborhood since 5 a.m.

“They loaded it into the back of a pickup truck with the help of a tow truck and ropes,” Schwab said.

Norvel also said the presence of such a giant alligator is highly unusual in the area. Unlike crocodiles, alligators are usually non-confrontational. Trappers found the gator lying down after his walk and could restrain him without issue, Norvell said.

“They wander from their areas, looking for a mate,” Norvell said. “We always want to emphasize that alligators are native to the area, so people shouldn’t be alarmed when they see them. And usually, if you leave them alone, they’ll leave you alone.”

Florida resident finds alligator hiding under their car

In July, a resident in Florida was shocked when they spotted a similar alligator hiding under their car.

According to reports, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer responded to an Oak Hills Place home in Rotonda. Once there, they used a catch pole, tape, and other hunting equipment to restrain the reptile. Thankfully, they removed the alligator with no injuries.