This Huge Buck May Have the Most Bizarre Yet Incredible Rack You’ll See This Season: VIDEO

If you consider yourself an outdoorsman (or woman) by any measure, then you’ve certainly seen, at least in photos, some pretty cool non-typical white-tailed bucks before. However, with deer hunting season just kicking off in some states, we’re celebrating with this super awesome video of the most bizarre non-typical buck you’ll ever see. Pay close attention to the antler on the right side of the deer’s head facing out.

Overall, the large buck boasts a solid frame and a massive neck. As he crests the hill, he sniffs the ground, and then the air, seemingly making eye contact with the camera.

Even as a typical buck, the deer would have possessed an impressive rack. The beam of its antlers extends well beyond the tips of its ears and forms a gentle curve over its head. However, looking toward the left side of the animal’s head, we notice something unique about its rack. One-half of its impressive set of antlers has what looks like two central beams. One protrudes from the buck’s head and sees a collection of smaller tines. The other beam is reminiscent of a unicorn horn, emerging from the animal’s crown in one single, curved point.

Viewers, captivated by the buck’s atypical rack, shared their excitement in the comments.

“Double main beam!” one wrote. “Gnarly!” A second added, “That’s a beauty..Hope you get the opportunity!”

Hungry Buck Eats Submerged Corn in Flooded Georgia Field

We’re taking a look at the unusual today and a trail came planted in a Georgia Field captures a scene just as strange, though not as magnificent, as the nontypical buck in the video above.

Earlier this month, an eight- or nine-point hungry deer was caught on video feeding on what’s likely sunken corn after a baited camera location became flooded. The deer, on the hunt for food, steps into the accumulated water, looking and sniffing around him. Suddenly, to the viewer’s shock, the animal sinks his head beneath the water for long seconds, with just his ears and antlers sticking out over the surface.

Charlie Killmaster, the head state deer biologist for the Georgia Wildlife Services Resources Division in Social Circle, actually stated this kind of behavior isn’t entirely uncommon.

“Deer have a good enough sense of smell to detect food that’s been flooded, “Killmaster said, “and they will eat a variety of aquatic vegetation.”

Of the buck in the video, he added, “While this probably isn’t common behavior for us to observe, except for areas with tons of wetlands like the Everglades, I have seen videos of deer ‘submarine eating’ in the past.”