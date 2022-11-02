This Pic of a Huge Moose Near Denali Is the Most Majestic Thing You’ll See All Week

Seeking a sense of the sublime this fall morning? Look no further. The following photo, which captures a massive moose backed by the beauty of Denali National Park’s mountains, will be the most majestic thing you’ll see all week. Check it out.

🔥 Moose grazing with Denali in the background https://t.co/a0VPM6ZhEe pic.twitter.com/rUtcCzGFgO — Nature is Lit (@Nature_Is_Lit) November 2, 2022

Despite the grandeur of Denali’s mighty snow-covered mountains, the moose’s silhouette stands out among the landscape. Compared to the snowy, white mountains rising high above the clouds, even the animal’s antlers feature clearly, marking the moose as a mature male.

The bright green grass and trees also speak to the unique climate at Denali National Park, where some regions may experience fall or spring while others simultaneously boast a lasting winterscape.

The photo saw plenty of love over on Reddit. With 99% of viewers upvoting, several took to the comments to admire the moose at Denali National Park.

“Beautiful,” one person simply commented, while another less seriously quipped, “Oh to be a moose.”

Humorous as the comment sounds, it’s certainly interesting to think about the moose’s perspective in regard to its place within Denali National Park. Do the animals that live there have the same reverence for their home that the national park and reserve’s visitors do? Unfortunately, we can’t be sure. However, one thing we do know is that you’ll be hard-pressed to find a photo more magnificent than this one as you’re scrolling through social media today.

Maine Moose Face Serious Threat Due to Warmer Weather

Maine is one of many U.S. states facing the effects of climate change as increasing temperatures result in longer stretches of warm weather. With ticks more active in warmer climates, moose like that pictured at Denali National Park have little concern for these pesky insects. However, in Maine, where global warming is making for shorter winters, more and more of the state’s moose are becoming infected by ticks. In fact, infestation rates last year were so severe, reports state that the bugs killed 90% of the state’s moose calf population.

Given the significant loss last year, wildlife experts are considering implementing an unusual solution.

“We’ve seen that areas with lower moose density tend to have healthier moose with fewer ticks,” explained moose biologist Lee Kanter. “The ticks can’t survive without a host.”

So how will Maine combat the moose’s growing tick problem? Officials have been considering allowing hunters to harvest more moose annually, helping to lessen moose population density and therefore resulting in fewer tick infections.

Further, while climate change has certainly had a negative impact on Maine’s moose population in regard to ticks, experts state the animals in general are not very good at ridding themselves of the pests.

In comparison, animals like deer and snowshoe hares remove ticks by rubbing up against trees and just scratching in general. However, Sean Birkel, the state’s climatologist says, “For whatever reason, moose are no good at getting rid of ticks.”

Hopefully, then, Maine’s unusual solution to moose’s growing tick problem proves successful, and experts can begin implementing similar conservation methods in other states.