This Video of a Baby Bear Catching Snowflakes Is as Wholesome as It Gets: VIDEO

This bear cub may be the cutest thing you’ve seen all week, we can almost guarantee that.

In this video posted by Outsider, a security camera outside a home caught a cute bear cub standing on its hind legs and reaching up toward the falling snowflakes.

The bear wobbles from side to side, struggling to maintain its balance in this adorable clip. The cub rears its neck back and lunges up toward the snowflakes, trying to catch them in its mouth. It also reaches its massive paws up toward the snow, trying to corral the flakes in.

While waddling around and playing in the snow, the bear almost resembles a small toddler doing the same thing.

Eventually, the bear hops back down off its legs to follow who appears to be its mother. You can watch the cute clip below.

I love it. I want it. pic.twitter.com/R7hBXaf7CL — Outsider (@outsider) November 4, 2022

Like the one in the video, these animals can stand on their hind legs. They can walk numerous steps in this position and usually are motivated to do so by curiosity, hunger or alarm.

Bears are currently stocking up for the winter in preparation for hibernation.

Bears of northern regions, including the American black bear and the grizzly bear, hibernate in the winter. During hibernation, the creature’s metabolism slows down, its body temperature decreases slightly, and its heart rate slows from a normal value of 55 to just 9 beats per minute. They normally do not wake during their hibernation. They can also go the entire period without eating, drinking, urinating, or defecating.

Calmest Bear Ever Relaxes by a Stream in Hilarious Video

Many clips you’ll find online of bears show them as predators, either running after animals or scaring tourists. And without a doubt, they are some of the scariest predators you’ll ever encounter in the wild. However, these creatures definitely have an undeniable cute side to them, especially smaller cubs like this one.

Explore.org’s Twitter page posted a viral clip that has circulated social media to show that softer side of these animals. In this hilarious video, this particular bear sits on a riverbank and looks out over the rushing water.

The video is so hysterical because of how the bear’s mannerisms almost mimic a human. It seems to be relaxing by a river just like a human would, sitting on its bottom with its back in an upright position. The river’s rushing current creates a relaxing soundscape, and the bear looks over the water to contemplate.

“Bearlaxation,” the account wrote in their caption to the post.

Brown bears like this one can live full, long lifespans, even in the wild. The oldest recorded one found in the wild was 37 years old. However, there’s record of another one living in captivity that lived to be 50 years old.

Hopefully, this one will also live many years so it can enjoy more relaxing moments like this one.