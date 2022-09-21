Three Enormous Moose Literally Go Head-to-Head in Intense Face-Off: VIDEO

Have you ever seen three moose headbutting each other at the same time? Prepare yourself for the majesty. In a video courtesy of Drew Rush on Instagram, three bull moose in Wyoming were spotted going head-to-head. The trio faces off against each other in a majestic headbutt. Who knows what they’re going after, or fighting over, but it looks incredibly cool. Take a look below.

Moose Who Attacked Bowhunter in Colorado Will Not Be Euthanized

In other moose news, last Tuesday a moose attacked and wounded a bowhunter in Larimer County, Colorado, but the animal will not be euthanized. Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported that the moose charged after the hunter shot at it with a bow and missed. The animal was startled and enraged, and charged the hunter. He sustained life-threatening injuries in the attack.

“CPW will not be taking management action on the moose,” officials said in a statement. “Big game animals, especially moose, can be aggressive and unpredictable.”

Bowhunters usually come within 60 to 90 feet of moose, but by choosing to hunt moose, they take on the risks if they miss their shot or fail to kill the animal. Adult moose weigh up to 1,800 pounds and stand about 6 feet tall. They are incredibly dangerous and attack more people annually than bears do.

Man Gored By Moose, Emergency GPS Device Likely Saved His Life

Luckily, the hunter sent an emergency signal via GPS after the attack, which most likely saved his life. That, and finding fellow hunters in the area who helped carry him out.

“His ability to stay cool after being mangled by a moose, to have that presence of mind, is pretty impressive,” said wildlife manager Jason Surface to Out There Colorado. “Having an emergency beacon device contributed to this hunter’s rescue. And it is always good to have a plan when in the woods by yourself.”

Once the hunter was out of the area, a sheriff’s deputy administered first aid while waiting for an airlift to a local hospital. The sheriff’s department issued a statement on Facebook.

“The hunter had hiked about a mile and a half to Long Draw Road and was being assisted by other passers-by when our deputy arrived. Our deputy immediately rendered first aid to the hunter, placing a tourniquet on his arm and keeping him comfortable until paramedics from Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District arrived,” the department wrote.

CPW spokesperson Travis Duncan shared that this was the fourth moose attack this year. Duncan also shared that since 2013, dogs present at the time caused all but two of the state’s total attacks. Moose can’t differentiate between dogs and wolves, which are one of their main predators. In this case, there were no dogs involved, just an, unfortunately, missed shot.