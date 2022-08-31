Three-Legged Alligator Spotted in Florida Goes Viral on TikTok: VIDEO

If you thought alligators couldn’t be any more creepy, we’ve got bad news for you. Recently, a three-legged alligator in Florida has gone viral after it appeared in a Tik Tok video.

Amanda Leigh Demuth, 28, a Cape Coral resident, spotted the creature while driving to a Fort Myers Top Golf. Like something out of a sci-fi movie, she began recording the beast after arriving at her destination.

In the 25-second video, Demuth asks the reptile if it would like to “whack some golf balls.” However, her tone changes once she realizes the gator is missing a front leg.

“That’s really sad,” viewers can hear Demuth say in the background. “That’s actually heartbreaking. Now I feel bad for taking a video of you.” Demuth told news outlets that she captured the video on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at around 9 p.m.

It’s currently unknown how the alligator managed to lose its leg. According to Demuth, her initial goal of the clip was to post a “funny” and “goofy” video, and she originally posted the clip on her Snapchat account.

“After [getting] a ton of responses on there I was like, ‘Hey, let’s throw it up on TikTok,” she added.

Currently, the video has been viewed more than two million times and has been liked by more than 496,100 users on Tik Tok.

“I wasn’t surprised to see him there, honestly,” Demuth said. “There is a pond right in front of it and with the new development it’s to be expected,” she continued. “I was born and raised in Cape Coral, so I’ve been seeing them my whole life.”

Florida man captures three-legged alligator in similar video

Demuth, who is a bartender in her town, said she never expected the video to go viral. “I actually had to shut my notifications off for TikTok because of the overwhelming responses,” she said. “It’s been shared along to other social media platforms like Instagram Reels and etc. It’s definitely shocking and kind of funny.”

Last March, a similar three-legged alligator was filmed strolling around a Florida swamp.

The footage was captured by a camera trap set by wildlife photographer Bobby Wummer, who later posted it to Facebook. It showed the alligator walking while missing one of its front legs. The slow-moving reptile can be seen falling onto its belly with each movement.

In the caption posted alongside the video on Instagram, Wummer said this alligator had obviously gotten into a brawl with another gator and lost its front limb. Despite this, Wummer said the alligator was “managing just fine.”

“I have seen this numerous times but even with this alligator, missing its right front limb he is vigilant to survive and will,” Wummer said in the post.

“The alligators with missing limbs that I have seen in the field and this is many, have all healed over and the gators were extremely fat and healthy, and have no problems getting around walking on land. They are truly the last of the dinosaurs and are tough creatures.”