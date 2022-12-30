Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO

A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!

A lucky #ColoradoSprings resident captured video of 3 mountain lions – an adult and 2 juveniles – on a security cam. This is why pets should never be left outdoors. Lions eat elk, deer, rabbit, raccoon and . . . pets! Protect your dogs and cats. (Attacks on humans are very rare.) pic.twitter.com/ZeeYJ1iNI6 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 29, 2022

“A lucky #ColoradoSprings resident captured video of 3 mountain lions,” notes a recent Twitter post from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife South East Region. The camera captured, the post notes, one adult cougar, and two juveniles walking in a line.

The Colorado Parks And Wildlife Officials Remind Residents To Keep An Eye On Small Pets At All Times

The December 29 Twitter post continues to send a regular warning out to residents in areas where mountain lions regularly wander. What is the message, exactly? Pets should never be left alone outdoors. Wildlife lovers no doubt love to watch impressive moments such as this one. However, like any wild animal, a mountain lion is regularly scoping out their hunting areas for food.

“This is why pets should never be left outdoors,” the recent Tweet continues.

“Lions eat elk, deer, rabbit, raccoon and . . . pets!” the message adds. The post also notes that it is important to protect dogs and cats from moments such as this one. However, the post says, attacks on humans by mountain lions are very rare.

Colorado Hiker Calls For Help After Spotting A Lurking Mountain Lion In The Vicinity

The Custer County search and rescue officials in Colorado were called into action recently to help a concerned hiker. This happened when a hiker in the area grew concerned about a mountain lion lurking in the distance. According to reports, a hiker realized that a mountain lion could be in the vicinity while he was hiking in a wooded area around 9:30 pm.

The man was also concerned as his headlamp was beginning to lose power. Luckily, rescue teams were able to locate the man using SMS locating technology and help him back to safety.

“One team of four began hiking toward the subject from the Rainbow Trail/S Colony Road intersection,” an update on the situation clarifies.

“The other team of two staged with the Command Trailer and 2 tracked ATVs at the 2WD lot in case conditions changed and more assistance was needed,” the update adds. “The team of four made contact with the subject at the tree line and began working their way back down.