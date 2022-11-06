A simple rule most Yellowstone National Park tourists can’t understand: Don’t mess with the bison. In this viral clip posted to Instagram, one tourist walks right up to a massive bison and repeatedly pats it on the head.

When the man first approaches the bison, it looked like his companion had just got through petting the animal, too. He approaches and then pets the bison once. After petting it once, the man probably should’ve gotten the memo. The bison starts violently shaking its head back and forth, almost a warning to the man.

However, the tourist doesn’t heed it and pets the bison once more. After this, the bison charges straight toward the man. He falls down, and you can hear laughing in the background of the video.

Plenty of users commented on the viral incident. “The bison was gracious enough to clearly communicate displeasure and to warn the intruder,” one person wrote, remaking about the head-shaking before the head butt. “We don’t deserve animals!!”

Another user joked: “‘How to die painfully’ instructional video.”

British Student Speaks Out About ‘Freak Accident’ Bison Attack in South Dakota

Recently, a young woman named Amelia Dean suffered a bison attack where she was gored by a horn and flipped fifteen feet into the air.

“He approached me so quickly,” Amelia Dean began. “I don’t know how long it was, but it was under ten seconds,” she said.

The bison attack occurred on Day 2 of Dean’s cross-country road trip with a friend. They were hiking at Custer State Park in South Dakota. The pair wanted to walk around the nearly two-thousand-pound animal. However, the bison began charging at them from over one hundred yards away.

“I panicked, and I froze. And then he stopped right in front of me,” the British teenager said from her hospital bed. “And we kind of looked at each other. I looked right into his eyes for a few seconds. And he looked at me, and he was kind of breathing heavily. And then he just bumped into me.”

The bison’s horns pierced Dean’s left thigh. The injury left Dean paralyzed below the knee after causing damage to her artery.

“I can’t really blame the bison,” Dean said. “We were doing everything we should’ve been doing. It’s just a freak accident. It happens sometimes. They are wild animals, you never know. Amelia, who goes by Mia, is now back in the UK after taking a medical flight with her family.

She stayed in a United States hospital for six weeks. However, the teen still has yet to fully recover from her injuries. She will likely need surgery to repair nerve damage in her leg, which is still paralyzed below the knee.

However, Dean has a very positive outlook on the situation, and we wish her the best on her road to recovery.