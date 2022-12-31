Tiger Mauls Big Cat Trainer, Bites Him on the Neck in Shocking Footage

A tiger attacked a big cat trainer in front of a crowd of onlookers at a family circus in the Italian province of Lecce on Dec. 29.

The incident happened while Ivan Orfei, 31, was mid-performance at the Marina Orfei Circus in Surbo. As he fully focused his attention on one tiger, the other snuck beside him and pounced.

The animal grabbed Orfei by the leg and pulled him to the floor. Then it circled him, jumped on his back, and bit his neck.

Orfei’s colleagues rushed him to a local hospital. Doctors treated him for deep neck wounds and injuries to his leg and arm. Fortunately and shockingly, none of those injuries were life-threatening. And he went home that day.

Handlers isolated the tiger responsible for the attack, and it will undergo several veterinary tests. There is no news on whether the circus is considering euthanizing the cat.

Animal Activists are Asking the Italian Government to Reform Certain Laws After Tiger Mauls Big Cat Trainer

Circus management released a statement on Facebook on Friday that says, “Ours is a world made of great love for animals, as Ivan himself demonstrates to the public in his shows. Tigers are fascinating animals and knowing how to tame and establish them a relationship of trust with man is an art that has been taking place for hundreds of years not only in the circus world.”

“However, accidents can happen and the courage shown by those like him who carry out this profession is commendable,” they added.

The statement also celebrated Orfei as a “very talented” big cat trainer and offered that the public shouldn’t be concerned about his health following the tiger attack.

Despite the circus’ words, The International Organisation for the Protection of Animals (OIPA) is using the incident as yet another reason for Italy to ban wild animal circus acts. The organization, which associates with various UN groups, has been urging officials to reform laws surrounding animals in the entertainment industry for years.

“Behind the exercises of the circus show hides months of deprivation, mistreatment, and suffering. It is no wonder that episodes like this happen,” said NGO’s president Massimo Comparotto in a statement. “Animals that perform in circuses live in captivity behind bars, with limited space available, and perpetually under stress. They live a life opposed to their nature and sometimes they rebel.”

“What happens to the animals that attack the circuses?” he asked. “What is their protection?”