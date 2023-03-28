Tiger vs Sloth Bear: Wild New Video Captures Showdown

It’s Bengal tiger vs sloth bear in this unbelievable footage captured inside Jim Corbett National Park as tourists look on.

Imagine visiting a national park only to see two of its largest predators square off. In America, this conjures visions of gray wolf packs taking on grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park. But in India, there’s no more revered or deadly predator than the Bengal tiger (Panthera tigris tigris).

The sloth bear (Melursus ursinus) is no slouch, either. In fact, this Asiatic bear species is a well-documented aggressor of humans. Alongside the tiger, these bears are one of the most dangerous wild animals in India.

Thankfully, this footage captures a tiger vs bear scenario as opposed to another human attack. And it is truly wild. “Tourists visiting the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand were lucky as they saw a fight between a sloth bear and a tiger in the wild,” cites The Times of India on Monday.

As The Times states, “The tiger then went on to kill the sloth bear. Forest officials said that this is a natural phenomenon in the wild but the tourists were lucky to have witnessed such an episode.”

Jim Corbett National Park is one of the few tiger reserves in vicinity of Capital Delhi, they cite. It’s a common vacation spot for tourists looking to escape the city life – but I think it’s safe to say that no one on this excursion expected to see a tiger take on a bear.

Sizing Up: India’s Top Predators Face Off

An even more detailed look at the age-old Bengal tiger vs sloth bear showdown was captured by Nat Geo Wild a few years back. In this instance, however, the sloth bear proved the clear victor as she drove the big cat off.

This is no mean feat, either, as Bengal tigers outweigh the sloth bear and are built to kill:

Bengal tiger (Panthera tigris tigris) Sloth bear (Melursus ursinus) Max weight: 650+ pounds Max weight: 325+ pounds Max body length: 7 feet (plus a 3-foot tail) Max body length: 6 feet Attributes: Enormous fangs, claws, muscular body, keen senses Attributes: Long claws, stout physique, bad attitude

“Mothers will go to great lengths to protect their offspring,” the battle’s byline reads. “This sloth bear battled a tiger to keep her cub safe.” Take a look:

While these two predators facing off in the wild is an incredible sight, a fascinating recent study on large predators highlights how dangerous they are to us humans, too.

Via animal attack data compiled by USA TODAY, predatory attacks by large animals are most prominent in India. 72% of the attacks researched occurred in this country alone. This is a result of India’s large population of tigers, lions, leopards, wolves, and sloth bears.

In fact, the two combatants in our tiger vs bear examples above are responsible for the most human injuries and deaths of all large wild predators on Earth:

Species of Predator (worldwide) Number of Attacks (1950-2019) Sloth bear (Melursus ursinus) 1,337 Tigers (all species) 1,047

