Tim Allen Reveals Photo of ’12 Deer Having a Party’ in His Mom’s Front Yard

Famed actor Tim Allen just recently paid a visit back to his mother’s house in the Detroit, Michigan area. Photographed in her front yard were 12 deer all congregating around what is likely a food source. Allen appeared to voice some confusion as to why there were so many deer in the yard. It makes sense why he may be wondering why the deer are so far away from the forest. But suburban areas are actually prime deer habitat.

One of the best replies to the post though came from a news reporter in Texas named Matt Howertown. He commented, “I mean you are Santa Claus.” An obvious reference to Santa’s reindeer and Allen’s iconic role as the jolly big man in the Santa Claus series of Christmas movies. A “proud conspiracy theorist” named Birdfart on Twitter also seemed to agree. He said, “here, I was trying to find a funny comment to make, but nothing I say is going could be better than this comment.”

Went to visit my dear Mom back near Detroit, and yes that’s 12 deer having a party in the front yard. This is not anywhere near a zoo or the forest so what the hell…. pic.twitter.com/i7y8qry84Q — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) February 16, 2023

Tim Allen Cleans His Musket In Last Man Standing

If only it was hunting season and Tim Allen had his trusty musket on him. Though he adds his classic Tim Allen comedic flare to the sequence of lines, it’s actually a really solid 1-minute run-through on how the old-fashioned piece of weaponry operates.

Michigan Hunters Harvested Over 250,000 Deer During Gun Season

As of the end of November 2022, deer hunters in Michigan had harvested nearly 252,000 deer according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to Bridge Michigan, Those numbers were available thanks to new mandatory reporting requirements that require each hunter to report their harvests to the state. The data will be used to better develop management plans for the state’s deer herd.

The hunting community in Michigan was initially worried about privacy concerns and potential issues with reporting deadlines, however, the entire process seemed to go smoothly. The vast majority of deer in the state are taken during the two-week-long firearms season. That season wrapped up at the end of November. Hunters in the state reportedly took about 251,700 during the 2022 gun season. A total of 581,404 people bought a hunting license for the state’s deer season. If the numbers for 2022 stack up to the previous year, then those hunters will have taken about 400,000 deer. That figure includes seasons outside of the 2 week gun season, like archery, muzzleloader, and special youth-only seasons.

The opening day of the 2022 gun season was particularly fruitful for Michigan hunters though. More than a deer per minute was shot that day. That’s something that really stood out to Chad Stewart, an elk and moose management specialist with the Michigan DNR. “It was a ‘woah’ moment for me,” he said. “The number of bucks taken that day in Michigan exceeds the buck harvest that is reported for the season in places like Maine, Maryland, Nebraska, North Dakota, and a bunch of those smaller New England states.”