TobyKeith the Chihuahua Reclaims Title as Oldest Living Dog

TobyKeith the chihuahua once again reigns as the world’s oldest living dog.

The all-white pure bread pooch had briefly held the title in April. But when his story hit the news, Julie Gregory realized that her dog, a fox terrier named Pebbles, was a few months older.

Unfortunately, Pebbles passed away on Oct. 3, at 22. Her owners announced the sad news on Instagram and shared that she passed only “five months shy” of her birthday. And they added that she lived a happy, pampered life “enjoying country music and being loved.”

Following the death, Kylie Galloway with Guinness World Records North America announced that TobyKeith was back in the book.

“We send our sincerest condolences to Pebbles’ family,” she told USA TODAY on Oct. 19. “I can confirm that TobyKeith currently holds the Guinness World Records title for the oldest dog living.”

TobyKeith’s owner Gisela Shore, also reached out to Pebbles’ owners and sent well wishes, according to USA Today.

“It was sad news,” she admitted.

TobyKeith ‘Is In Perfect Health’ and Living His Best Life

Shore is happy to share that TobyKeith “is in perfect health” following his most recent visit to the vet. And she’s taking special care to ensure that he remains on “the throne” as long as possible.

To stay fit, the dog loves taking daily walks around his neighborhood. And throughout the day, he frequently roams his yard. TobyKeith also spends about “10 to 15 minutes a day” sunbathing.

The famous dog takes trips to his local park at least three times a week. And he loves to tag along for car rides so he can stick his nose out the window. However, Shore only lets him indulge in the scent at stoplights.

“And I do take him to get his pedicures … about every four weeks,” she added.

TobyKeith also eats a highly nutritious diet consisting of mixed brown rice, vegetables, chicken, and kibble. And for a treat, he nibbles minced carrots and “a little piece of turkey” each morning.

As for his name, that came about as a joke. Apparently, Shore adopted the dog as a puppy. He had originally lived with an elderly couple, but they had to surrender him to a shelter when they could no longer take care of him. When she brought him home, his name was “Peanut Butter.”

Just after Shore, who is an avid country music fan, adopted the pup, she went to a Toby Keith concert, and she couldn’t stop thinking about how big the singer was compared to how small her dog was.

“I just thought it would be funny to name a tiny little three-pound dog after this big, 6-foot, 250-pound man,” Shore admitted.