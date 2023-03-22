Tourist’s Bungee Cord Snaps Midair in Terrifying Moment: VIDEO

How much money would it take for you to try bungee jumping? After this, that number will probably be a little higher. A tourist in Thailand climbed to the top of a 100-foot platform and fearlessly lept off, only for his bungee cord to snap midair, sending him plunging toward the earth.

The man, who identified himself as Mike, was visiting Pattaya, Thailand, a coastal city known for its beaches. In his search for the ultimate thrill, he landed on bungee jumping and ventured to Changthai Thappraya Safari and Adventure Park, where they offer such an adventure from a 10-story platform over a lake.

Stepping onto the platform, Mike waited as it rose 100 feet into the air, his feet and waist held firmly in their respective harnesses. The platform came to a halt at the peak of its towering height, the gate opening to allow the ensuing plunge.

With his arms outstretched, the tourist lept from the tower, awaiting the moment when the bungee cord would reach its full length and send him lurching skyward. That moment, however, never came.

Instead, as he plummeted toward the earth, watching the water grow nearer with each passing second, the bungee cord snapped. With 16 feet between himself and the lake, the tourist went into a true free fall, his body contorting with the force of the broken bungee cord before hitting the water with a sickening slap.

Mike hit the water at such speed that the impact knocked him unconscious. Thankfully, however, he regained consciousness while underwater, swimming safely to the surface after crashing into the bottom of the lake.

“The pain was so intense that I felt dizzy. As my arms were stretched out, my armpit area was the worst hit,” he told local news outlet HK01.

Bungee Operator Claims Tourist’s Fall Was a Freak Accident

Bystanders helped Mike from the water, after which first responders rushed him to the hospital. He was released soon after, however, as doctors reportedly told him that he was “fine.”

The tourist vehemently disagrees with this assessment, claiming that he suffered extensive injuries in the bungee accident. He said he was “oozing blood,” his armpit missing a layer of skin from the impact with the water. Additionally, he suffered deep bruises on his left knee and left eye.

To make matters worse, when Mike returned to his hometown of Hong Kong, a CT scan revealed he developed a lung infection during his trip. The tourist believes this likely occurred as a result of swallowing dirty lake water in the bungee incident.

He’s currently seeking compensation for his nearly $10,000 in medical bills. The park reportedly offered him a refund for his ticket ($86) and $350 for medical expenses, but nothing more. The additional costs, however, were covered by his travel insurance.

In the wake of the incident, bungee jump operator Natthaphon Yokcharoen issued a statement apologizing to the injured tourist. “Thappraya Safari has been open for seven years and nothing like this has ever happened,” he said. “All of our equipment is licensed. I would like to apologize for this incident.”