Tourists Completely Abandon Common Sense, Stand Inches Away From Huge Elk at Jasper National Park: VIDEO

Obviously abandoning all common sense when it comes to approaching wildlife, a tourist stood inches from a huge elk while at Jasper National Park.

Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (a wordplay on tourists and morons) posted the video that showed tourists not caring about getting close to the large elk. “Tourons of Jasper National Park,” the caption reads. “Crazy how many people walk right up. We were sitting in our car and it came closer to us. These people had no fear or respect.”

Jasper National Park previously sent out a warning in late August that elk rutting season had begun and would last until mid-October. The national park encouraged all tourists to keep at least 30 meters away from all elk. It was also noted for tourists to never get between a male and the females.

“Bull elk become aggressive protecting their harems during the mating season,” the warning reads. “Do not park your vehicle between a male and the females; elk may charge at your vehicle, which may result in damage.”

In order to avoid elk encounters, the national park offered some common sense advice. This included staying far back as possible and keeping dogs on leashes at all times. “An unleashed dog may prompt an elk to become aggressive as they view the dog as a predator (wolf or coyote).”

Tourists also should act dominant if an animal gets too close to them at the park. “Raise your arms or any big object (jacket or umbrella) to make yourself appear larger, maintain eye contact, and never turn your back or run. Climb a tree or keep an object, like a tree or large rock, between you and the elk. Back slowly out of the area.”

Distressed Bull Elk Disrupts Traffic at Jasper National Park

In mid-September, it was reported that a distressed bull elk was trying to make way for his harem to cross a road in Jasper National Park when it ended up disrupting the traffic flow in the area.

“This energetic elk bull did the best he could under the circumstance,” the video’s caption reads. “During the beginning of the elk rut. He has since managed to move this herd to a more isolated spot.”

Jasper Wildlife also shared more details about the rut season and what that means for the wildlife. “Elk Bulls are putting on a lot of weight right now as their testosterone increases and they have access to much more nutritious food. Bugles, Battles and Breeding will be taking over this Beautiful area as Bulls fight to claim or hold their territories’ throne.”

As always, it is important for all humans to stand clear of wildlife and not to get super close.