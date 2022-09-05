Tourists Roasted Online for Getting Within Inches of Huge Goat at Glacier National Park: VIDEO

We at Outsider know not to get close to the wildlife at Glacier or any other National Parks. But, it seems like not everyone is so outdoors-savvy just yet. Call this a learning experience for those who still choose to try and get close to wildlife.

A handful of tourists were recently roasted on social media for getting close to a mountain goat in Glacier National Park. In a video courtesy of Tourons of Yellowstone, a group of tourists gathered close to a grazing mountain goat. One woman even stuck her phone in the goat’s face, causing it to get spooked and trot away.

Instagram Users Shame Tourists for Bothering Mountain Goat

Instagram users came together in the comments to shame the tourists for their behavior. “Give [the goat] some respect,” one user wrote in part. Another wrote, “Make sure you get that iPhone up in his face,” using an eye-roll emoji. They continued, “God forbid anyone walk more than 5 feet to experience the park and the wildlife,” referring to the many trails and boardwalks in Glacier. This tourist gathering was in what looked to be a parking lot.

One commenter chose to see the other side of the argument, though. They claimed that the goats in Glacier are relatively calm and used to people. “I’ve read elsewhere that the goats in parts of Glacier seem to have a level of tolerance of people,” they wrote. “Be that as it may, the goats are still wild animals. If you truly respect a wild animal, then you should give that animal some proper space.”

In general, when in the National Parks, it’s best to leave the wildlife alone and watch from a distance. No matter how close to the parking lot they are, stay far enough away. Help keep them wild by giving them their space. Remember, just because it has the word “park” in the name, doesn’t mean this is Disney World.

Glacier National Park Sees Uptick in Emergency Calls in 2022

While these emergencies haven’t had anything to do with the wildlife–at least not yet–Glacier National Park reports that it has seen an increase in emergency service calls. Seven deaths have occurred in the National Park since the beginning of the year. Three of those deaths were of natural causes, but four were from unexpected circumstances in the park.

The most common deaths in the park are from natural causes such as heart attacks, seizures, or strokes. Additionally, falling and drowning accidents are common as well, says Brandy Burke, Glacier National Park’s public affairs assistant. The park reported that all seven deaths occurred after accidental falls while climbing.

“There has been a significant increase of service calls over the last 10 years,” Burke said, speaking to the Great Falls Tribune in August. What usually doesn’t get reported in these incidents is that ALERT, Two Bear Air, Minuteman Aviation, and local law enforcement were all at work. They were in the park and surrounding areas making life-saving attempts.

“Those are the things that don’t get reported, [that] you don’t hear about every day, but they are working extra hard,” said Burke.