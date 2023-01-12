‘Touron’ Attempts to Share Coors with Enormous Bull Elk, Goes Exactly How You’d Expect

The Roosevelt elk is one of nature’s most gorgeous creations, which means this touron is not about to be impaled, but beautifully impaled.

Don’t get me wrong, I would never wish for someone’s impalement. But this Coors-chugging chap is simply begging for it himself. Admittedly, the Roosevelt elk is one of my absolute favorite animals, so I am biased here regardless. But the majority of my bias comes from my training as an animal behaviorist and work as a wildlife tech. Because man, is this beautiful bull holding back from running an antler through this ignorant fella, or what.

As the filming party lifts the instantly-recognizable can of a Coors Banquet, we see his first mistake: drinking Banquet out of a can and not a stubby (Rip would be so disappointed). This will not kill him, though. That fate will come courtesy of the titanic bull elk displaying clear threats of action with antlers the size of this man’s ignorance:

Shared on the wildly popular Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram, the video has racked up almost 100k views as viewers wonder how this guy’s question of “Hey, you want some?” will end.

And please know I am only having fun at the expense of how ridiculous this video is. I am, first and foremost, glad that this gent was not impaled, gored, or trampled. I’ve seen it happen, and it is a fate I wish on no one. It is entirely possible that this bull is a curious fellow and decided to walk up to this Coors drinker. Wildlife will, occasionally, do so of their own accord. But there’s a lesson here, too, and it’s one that could save your life.

What to Do if an Elk Approaches You

Firstly, let’s get the obvious out of the way: Never approach an elk or any wildlife. We love them and they are gorgeous, yes, but please admire from afar as to avoid adding to the many injuries and deaths that happen every year.

The majority of Americans will only ever see elk in national parks, and NPS’ steadfast rules on safe wildlife viewing are make the cornerstone of which I’ll always recommend to others. As Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) explains:

Use binoculars, spotting scopes, or cameras with telephoto lenses to best enjoy wildlife. Feeding, touching, disturbing, and willfully approaching wildlife within 50 yards (150 feet), or any distance that disturbs or displaces wildlife, are illegal in the park. GRSM

Wildlife will approach you if they are curious or habituated, however. So what should you do if a bull elk comes towards you? GRSM cites the following for elk: