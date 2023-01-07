Trail Cam Captures Massive Black Bear in State of Torpor Under a House: WATCH

Hibernating bears have become a major problem for residents living near Lake Tahoe in California. But if they’re hibernating, how exactly are they creating problems? Because many of these bears, who have long become accustomed to humans, are taking up residence inside people’s crawl spaces. One trail cam video captures an absolutely massive black bear in a state of torpor beneath one person’s home. Check it out.

The trail cam video of the black bear boasts incredible quality. Viewers watch as the massive bear, seen in distinct detail, slowly emerges from beneath the videographer’s home. The videographer shared a little bit of information regarding black bears and their winter torpor state in the caption.

“While ‘hibernating,'” the post read, “black bears are actually in a state of torpor. and NOT in a semi coma like state. Black bears in torpor,” like the one seen on the trail cam, “lower their heart rate and metabolism, but they are still in an active and cognizant state spending hours of waking and napping alternatively. They generally DO NOT eat, drink, urinate, or defecate during that period.”

That said, the Tahoe-area resident did add that black bears will “on occasion leave the den for short periods of time to lay outside in the sun and fresh air if the den entrance isn’t clogged up with snow.”

Lake Tahoe Black Bears Cause Major Damage in Area Crawl Spaces

Although the Tahoe resident that captured the trail cam video of the black bear above was welcoming to his uninvited guest, many other CA residents have had much less pleasant experiences with these bruins in recent weeks.

In and around the Tahoe region, the local BEAR League, a volunteer organization that promotes harmony between people and bears, said that they are receiving many complaints about these animals getting into and destroying their crawl spaces.

The league’s executive director Ann Bryant said that just in the last week, volunteers have received calls about and had to remove anywhere between eight and 10 bears. She said of their efforts, “We are out here waking them up in the middle of their natural sleep cycle and we’re chasing them out. And we don’t like having to do that.”

When black bears happen to make their way into residential crawl spaces, the damage they can cause becomes pretty steep. CBS News reports that black bears in the Tahoe region have already broken pipes, ripped through insulation, and severely damaged ductwork in trying to burrow under homes.

In order to prevent these issues, Bryant said, “That crawl space door has to be as secure as your front door. Things like cardboard, logs, and rocks will not deter a sleepy black bear.