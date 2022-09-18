Tufted Puffin Spotted on Island Along Maine Coast in ‘Mind-blowingly Rare’ Sighting

Maine just added another mind-bogglingly rare bird species to its already incredible list, the Tufted Puffin. Mainers have witnessed two birds from great distances make infrequent visits to the state’s coast in such a short period of time, News Center Maine reports. The puffin’s recent appearance in Maine was described by the National Resources Council of Maine as “mind-blowingly rare.” According to a blog post on the NRCM’s website, the bird is native to Japan and Russia. Its closest breeding range is 2,500 miles away.

According to a blog post, the tufted puffin was first seen in June near Steuben in Washington County. It was seen again at Machias Seal Island. The NRCM stated that it’s likely the same bird was spotted earlier in July on Seal Island National Wildlife Refuge by Rockland. The golden tufts on the head of the fowl are its most distinctive feature and its namesake.

This isn’t the first unusual bird to show up in Maine this year. The Steller’s sea eagle, which is native to eastern Asia, was discovered in Maine prior to the new year. The discovery immediately drew a throng of excited bird watchers from across the United States and Canada.

An expert weighs in on the Tufted Puffin sighting

Conservation biologists Allison and Jeff Wells wrote the blog post for NRCM. Jeff weighed in on the exciting find. “Rare birds like this are just another one of these examples of why humans are connected to the natural world, and we can’t help but be fascinated and enthralled by mysteries of the bird world,” Jeff Wells explained. “Hopefully, people will keep enjoying birds and keep looking for the oddities but also the familiar right around home and garden.”

Jeff Wells said that the abundance of rare bird sightings in Maine could simply be a coincidence. However, climate change could also play a role. If a bird’s natural environment is slowly deteriorating, it may start to look for new places to live.

In an interesting historical twist, John James Audubon painted a tufted puffin in 1831-32. It was based on a bird that a hunter had obtained by the mouth of the Kennebec River. According to Jeff Wells, many people were skeptical of this story. This is because it would have required the bird to travel quite far. Nowadays, however, it seems more plausible.

“[The tufted puffin] had always been on the Maine list ever since then, but in modern times when people understood where they were supposed to be from — in theory, at least — everyone kind of wondered, ‘Was that some kind of mistake? Did somebody find it somewhere else and send it to him, and he got his notes mixed up?’ You kind of come up with all kinds of reasons why it could have been a mistake,” Jeff Wells explained. “But suddenly now, when we have two sightings in the Gulf of Maine … it makes you wonder if maybe it was correct all along.”