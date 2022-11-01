Two Huge Rams Left Completely Frozen Still After Thunderous Headbutt: VIDEO

These two rams may need to enter concussion protocol.

In this viral video posted to Twitter by Outsider, two rams butt heads and immediately freeze up after the brutal collision. The footage begins as one rams starts to size up the other, and both brace for impact while charging full speed at each other.

The collision lets out a loud booming noise. After they collide, the two rams hop back simultaneously. They remain frozen for the rest of the video. The rams either seemed to be locked in some state of disorientation or they’re simply sizing each other up.

Either way, the footage is still something to see. The video can be seen below.

They both had to recalibrate after that one 🤯pic.twitter.com/dEjmS9y0X2 — Outsider (@outsider) November 1, 2022

“They both had to recalibrate after that one,” Outsider wrote in its caption to the post.

The thud that rings out with the hit displays just how powerful these creatures are.

Rams often fight during the rut to determine which individuals may mate with females.

Rams, especially ones unfamiliar with each other, will also fight outside the breeding period to establish dominance. They can kill one another if allowed to mix freely. During the rut, even normally friendly ones may become aggressive towards humans. This is due to increases in their hormone levels.

However, these rams were a little more—rambunctious—than the one recently found in Washington.

Firefighters Keep Lost Ram as Therapy Animal Until Returned to Owner

Back in August, a fire crew in Graham, Washington adopted a ram that had been wandering the town’s streets. One member of the fire crew corralled the ram in their backyard before the entire team adopted the pet.

”We’ve just been calling it the ‘Graham Ram,’” said Graham Fire & Rescue Captain Andrew Kolabis. “I think out of maybe out of fear of attachment we haven’t given him a name yet.”

Station 96 proudly adopted the ram after calling animal control and being dissatisfied with their answer. Luckily, the ram will meet two friends at his new home. The station also owns two goats which live there full-time.

“Animal control said they could come get it in a few days, but they said they’d probably end up putting it down,” said Kolabis. “We’re already set up for animals like that, so it seemed like a pretty natural thing to just grab it and rehome it here and try to find its owner.”

When the crew took the animal back to their station, he met his neighbors in their fenced-in living area. Apparently, the ram and goats have been getting along since the newcomer moved in. The goats help trim the trees and grass surrounding the station, as well as serving as pets, mascots, and therapy animals for the crew.