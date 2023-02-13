Two Monstrous Reticulated Pythons Plunging Through Ceiling is Pure Nightmare Fuel: VIDEO

For some of us, seeing a massive reticulated python safely behind thick glass at the zoo is more than enough to cause unease. Watching two plunge through a bedroom ceiling is nothing short of heart-stopping nightmare fuel.

A Malaysian family experienced just that Sunday, the resulting video sending shockwaves across social media, with millions of users expressing their sheer horror at watching the terrifying scene unfold.

Snakes are easily my favorite animal, but this is HORRIFYING 🫣 pic.twitter.com/hzznUJXLjM — Caitlin Berard 🦇 (@CaitlinCBerard) February 13, 2023

The incident began with an eerie sound, a local publication reported. A man and his daughter were in their home when they heard a resounding thud come from another room. Walking into the room, they came across a petrifying scene – the tail tip of a giant reticulated python sticking out of their now-shattered ceiling.

The shocked family fled the scene, calling in the help of local wildlife officials to remove the offending animal. Upon their arrival, officials attempted to pull the snake from the ceiling, only to shatter it further, sending not one but two monstrous reticulated pythons plunging toward the floor.

Everyone in the room shrieked in horror, the rescue crew backing out of the room as the giant snakes pulled themselves back to the safety of the attic. Officials reportedly spent the next hour working to remove the pythons from the home using bait and snake hooks.

The Massive Reticulated Pythons’ True Size Revealed

With the pythons safely removed from the attic, the full truth of the pythons’ enormous size was revealed. One was a staggering 70 pounds, stretching over 16 feet in length. The other measured 55 pounds and was 13 feet long.

The snakes were reportedly mating when they fell onto the house, crashing through the roof and then the ceiling. Officials released both reticulated pythons into the wild, far away from any houses to prevent further damage and terror.

The internet, however, will never forget the harrowing scene. Countless replied to the disturbing video across multiple platforms, unable to contain their alarm. “Light the house on fire,” one user wrote. “I need to know what country this is so that I will never visit,” another said. “Nope. That house belongs to the snakes now,” added a third.

Believe it or not, the two reticulated pythons removed from the ceiling wasn’t the first such rescue this year for Malaysian wildlife officials. Last month, a family in Malaysia was calmly watching TV when a 10-foot python crashed through their living room ceiling.

Using specialized equipment, a rescue crew successfully removed the 17-pound snake from the home. After half an hour’s work, they released it back into the wild.