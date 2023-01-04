Two Tiny Honeybees Unscrew a Bottlecap in Physics-Defying Footage: VIDEO

An incredible viral video shows the incredible intelligence of honeybees. The popular clip also highlights the insect’s commitment to working together as two determined honeybees join forces to unscrew a bottlecap. The wild clip has been a part of the internet for some time now. However, one Twitter post recently put the amazing back into our orbit. And we cannot stop watching.

In a recent Twitter post, the commenter notes that “2 honeybees, Apis mellifera, have learnt to generate the necessary torque to undo a bottle top.”

And that is exactly what the clip shows as the bees grab onto the cap with their little honeybee bodies and work together to open a Fanta bottle. At first, it’s easy to look at the clip and think “not gonna happen bees.”

After all, you need a good grip to twist open a Fanta orange soda bottle. Sure, honeybees may have superb direction and they may depend on constant teamwork. But using these skills to open a bottle cap seems almost impossible. Almost being the keyword, it seems!

The Honey Bees Focus On Working Together, Dislodging The Cap In The Wild Video

The viral video shows two honeybees as they position themselves on either side of the soda cap. They then work in tandem, using their front legs to twist off the cap. Their determination pays off in no time and the cap dislodges from the bottle top.

Bees are not only incredibly intelligent creatures, but they are also an incredibly vital part of our ecosystem. Some may be focused on making honey, however, there are many other important jobs these insects take on. The fuzzy pollinators help keep our flowers, gardens, crops, and plants thriving.

