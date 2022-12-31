UFO-Shaped Cloud Formation in California Draws Comparisons to Popular Sci-Fi Movie: LOOK

A California UFO-shaped cloud had a Hollywood screenwriter doing a double take recently, and he took to Twitter to share images. The mysterious cloud seemed strikingly similar to the UFO nicknamed Jean Jacket in Jordan Peele’s science fiction hit Nope. Brian Lynch noted screenwriter of films such as Minions and The Secret Life of Pets, thought as much when he spotted it. So he decided to do what any rational person would do; post a photo on Twitter for Jordan Peele himself.

“The cloud was HUGE,” Lynch told SFGATE. Lynch remarked that he and his family noticed the UFO-looking cloud during their recent trip to The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens this Tuesday at 1 o’clock.“It was hanging over us. … My kid (who has not seen NOPE) thought it was really cool.”

People were captivated by the mysterious cloud sighted above California’s Coachella Valley. Curiosity quickly spread across Instagram and Twitter as more photos of its otherworldly beauty surfaced. Speculations ran rampant regarding its origin.

An explanation for the California UFOs in question

It was not aliens, but rather an altocumulus-standing lenticular cloud. It’s a normal yet remarkable occurrence that appears in the atmosphere due to fast winds blowing over mountaintops. As Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service elucidated when similar clouds were observed around San Francisco Bay area recently. “They form from the wind blowing across the mountains or the hills. … You have to have a wind that’s very uniform in one direction,” Palmer explained to SFGATE. “As it’s moving over the mountain and the way the airlifts, the moisture condenses and forms the clouds.”

When visitors stumbled upon the cloud while on a tour, Dr. James Danoff-Burg, the director of conservation at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, was leading them. “They jokingly said it looked like an alien spaceship or a UFO,” Danoff-Burg told SFGATE. He remarked that the zoo’s nature preserve is graced with mesmerizing lenticular clouds numerous times a year, particularly on cold days.

“That day was exceptional as we had one that was stacked three levels high – a rarity!” Danoff-Burg explained. “They are really quite spectacular.”

This isn’t the first incident with clouds shaped like UFOs being associated with Peele

Jordan Peele has been linked to these strange-looking clouds before. When one such cloud was seen hovering above Tempe, Arizona last July (just a week prior to Nope dropping), it immediately went viral and everyone praised the filmmaker’s ingenious marketing tactics. However, Peele admitted that he wasn’t behind the ominous cloud. “That one’s not mine,” he quipped.

UFOs have had an uptick in public interest recently. In June 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence announced that between 2004-2021, there were 144 encounters with unidentified flying objects. Out of those, 80 contained multiple sensor readings, The Associated Press reports. Since then,- as revealed by Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the anomaly office – “several hundred” more reports have surfaced. The Director of National Intelligence is expected to release an updated report soon. The report will include specific figures on new reports received since 2021, officials said.