UFOs Are Flying All Over Ukraine Skies, According to a Government Report

The horrific events of the last several months have made unfamiliar objects soaring through Ukrainian skies a common occurrence, the war-torn country being ravaged by Russian missiles. Recently, however, reports of even stranger sightings have grown. A large number of UFOs have been spotted from meteor observation stations in Kyiv and Vinarivka, a village 75 miles outside of the capital of Ukraine.

Following these sightings, the Main Astronomical Observatory of Ukraine’s National Academy of Science published a research paper outlining the various claims. In the paper, entitled “Unidentified area phenomena I. Observations of events,” the researchers reported two different types of UFOs – “cosmics” and “phantoms.”

According to the paper, a “cosmic” UFO is a luminous object brighter than the sky. A “phantom,” on the other hand, is a dark object. Unlike a cosmic UFO, these have “a completely black body that does not emit and absorbs all the radiation falling on it.”

The UFOs Over Ukraine Move at Remarkable Speeds

Rather than refer to the objects as UFOs (unidentified flying objects), government agencies typically call these sightings UAP, “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

“We see them everywhere,” researchers in Ukraine wrote of the UFOs. “We observe a significant number of objects whose nature is not clear. Flights of single, group and squadrons of the ships were detected, moving at speeds from 3 to 15 degrees per second.”

Interestingly, these UFOs cannot be seen by the human eye. Nor can they be captured with an ordinary photo or video recording. Because they move at such a high speed, astronomers have to use specialized equipment to detect them.

“The eye does not fix phenomena lasting less than one-tenth of a second,” researchers said. “It takes four-tenths of a second to recognize an event. To detect UAP, you need to fine-tune the equipment: shutter speed, frame rate, and dynamic range.”

Possible Explanations for UFOs (Other Than Aliens)

Researchers wrote that these sightings “cannot scientifically be identified as known natural phenomena”. They do not give their thoughts on what the UFOs might be. In addition, the paper makes no references to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

By referencing a 2021 report from the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), however, one can make an educated guess. Some of the UFOs (or UAP) are likely “technologies deployed by China, Russia, another nation, or a non-governmental entity.”

As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on, it’s also probable that some are drones or other surveillance technologies. According to the ODNI report, possible explanations include birds, balloons, ice crystals, and classified government projects.

Admittedly, though, birds and balloons don’t fit the description of the UFOs from researchers in Ukraine. Even the fastest bird on Earth can easily be spotted by the naked eye.

Despite these ill-fitting explanations, neither the U.S. nor the Ukrainian government has entertained the possibility of extraterrestrials. Well, at least not publicly.