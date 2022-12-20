UFOs Spotted ‘Flying in Formation’ Over Wisconsin Farmland Spark Police Investigation

In recent years, the number of reported UFO sightings around the world has increased. That may be because nearly everyone carries a camera in their pocket and has a platform on which to publish evidence. At the same time, the stigma that stopped many witnesses from coming forward is slowly going away. This is largely due to the fact that the United States government has opened an office to investigate the sightings. Whatever the reason behind it, the fact is that more and more people are sharing photos and videos of suspected sightings.

Recently several witnesses in Wisconsin came forward with video evidence of their strange sightings. Videos taken near Fredonia and West Bend show multiple orb-like UFOs zipping through the sky. In some clips, the suspected crafts move and appear erratically. In others, they seemed to move in choreographed formation.

Wisconsin Residents Capture Orb-Like UFOs on Video

The Daily Mail compiled the videos along with statements from the witnesses who captured them. In the opening moments of the video, we see footage shot by Andrea Lynn of Howard, Wisconsin. The clouds in the sky obscure the alleged UFOs, but if you look closely you can see multiple colored lights zipping through the sky above the suburban neighborhood. “Has anyone in the Green Bay area seen the random groups of colored lights in the sky flying around? Any idea on what they are,” she asked in a social media post.

The clips get more compelling as the video goes on. The next set of clips comes from a teacher named Chris Nowak. He and his family were near the Fox River overpass when they started seeing lights in the sky. After watching the orb-like UFOs from the road for a few minutes, he pulled over to shoot some video. “I’ve really never seen anything like it before. It was like a row of illumination through the clouds, and it would pulse through the sky incredibly quickly,” he told The Daily Mail.

Some of the best clips in the compilation come from Kimberly, a salon owner who witnessed the phenomenon in West Bent, Wisconsin. Her video clearly shows multiple orb-like UFOs flying in formation. At one point, the orbs seem to merge into one before splitting apart and zipping through the sky.

An Expert Reacts to the Sightings

Former FBI Agent and host of UFO Witness on Discovery+, Ben Hansen worked with the publication to investigate these sightings. Hansen noted that local authorities were looking into the incidents.

Some skeptical commenters said that these supposed UFOs were actually searchlights. Hansen refutes this. “The more we’re learning about the industry’s most advanced searchlights and their limitations, there are several things that don’t add up,” he said. “Not only is there no evidence that any advertising spotlights have recently been permitted or used in this very rural area, the intensity and speed of the lights doesn’t comport with conventional technology.”

Overall, he said of these alleged UFOs, “When you take into consideration the totality of the circumstances of what was witnessed and where it was filmed, this case just becomes more and more compelling.”