Unleashed Dog Kills Deer on Hiking Trail in Utah Park

At a popular hiking trail near Draper, Utah, an unleashed dog attacked and killed a deer.

Police state the incident occurred around 8 a.m. Thursday, August 12. The Mehraban Wetlands Park and Animal Services arrived to the scene shortly after.

“The deer had bite marks on its legs on its neck,” said Lt. Dustin Willie with the Draper Police Department. “They found a deer that had for lack of a better word kind of mauled by a dog, and ultimately the deer’s injuries were so much that the officers put the deer down,” Willie said.

Witnesses helped police locate the dog owner. The owner was cited for having an animal that attacked another animal and also for not having their dog on a leash.

“Even the most well behaved dogs can go off and do something unexpected so it’s always important to control your animals,” Willie said.

Gary and Shirley Giles walk their dog Ranger in the area of the attack every day and were interviewed by local news outlet KUTV.

Shirley said she sees deer in the area all the time and occasionally sees dogs not on a leash while walking.

“When we’re out walking you never know if another dog is friendly or not friendly, most of them have been but there are a few of them that are not,” Shirley said.

Police said animal services spoke with the dog owner. The owner was cooperative in the incident.

Video of the incident’s aftermath can be viewed here at KUTV’s website.

Hunter Finds Deer in Barn, Tells Shocking Story of Hunt

In a video originally posted back in 2013, a bowhunter tracks down a mule deer—and you won’t believe what happens next!

In this open habitat environment, it’s certainly plausible that a wild mule deer would find an abandoned barn for shade or to hide from predators. However, the fact that these hunters caught the encounter on film is incredibly rare.

Charles Schoening, the main hunter in the video, aims through a small hole in the side of the barn. At this point in the video, many viewers thought it was a gimmick. One wrote, “I thought: No way. This guy is shooting a 3-D target. After he hits it, he’ll take the camera inside the barn, show us the target. Then, maybe explain an earlier stalk here on a real animal.”

Another commenter agreed, writing “I thought I was being pranked. I was like, ‘these silly Canadians really got me to click on a video of them shooting a barn with a bow.’ Nice kill, boys.”

However, once the arrow ricochets off the barn walls, the mule deer shoots out from its hideout. Luckily for Schoening, the buck stops outside the barn and gives the hunter a second attempt. This time, the crossbow sticks the buck.

In the video, Schoening states that he has successfully stalked and killed a deer holed up in the same barn in a previous bowhunting season. While we can’t verify that claim, we believe him. It’s plausible that multiple bucks have used the location to escape the midday sun.