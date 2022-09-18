‘Unpatriotic’ Raccoons Repeatedly Invade New York Home and Defecate on Flag: PHOTOS

A New York man was called by a neighbor while out of town and was told that there was a “racket” going on in his apartment. Fein had a friend go over to inspect the situation, and he found two raccoons and the mess they’d made.

“The whole place was ransacked,” said Fein, an Albany County legislator who represents the 6th district.

Ironically, this encounter isn’t the first involving raccoons Fein has had recently. Recently, Fein left his back door open for his cat to go out, and raccoons found their way inside.

The pesky prowlers often leave huge messes in their wake after searching for food, as they did at Fein’s apartment.

The critters tore through his food pantry and ate food. One even went into his bedroom and pooped on a flag he had on the bed. “It was an unpatriotic raccoon,” Fein told the Albany Times-Union.

Luckily, he managed to shoo the pests out with a broom. He’s raccoon-proofed his house since but says he shooed one away from his porch a few days ago.

He believes that the raccoons may be attracted to the smell of his cat’s food.

Racoon Expert Weighs in On Situation

John Griffin, the senior director of Wildlife Programs for the Humane Society of the United States, agreed that could be the case.

The group studies creatures like raccoons and works on ways of protecting against them without harming the animals.

The smell of cat food, especially the wet variety is incredibly enticing to these animals. Griffin wasn’t surprised at the various ways they entered Fein’s home, including cutting through a screen door.

Raccoons are very smart and adept creatures. Some scientists believe that those in urban locations like this onehave actually evolved differently from those in the wild.

“If they had access before they are going to come back,” Griffin said. However, Fein seiled up the potential entryways.

Because of their fur, they look much larger than they actually are. Some raccoons have been found to squeeze through holes as small as three inches.

Griffin added that raccoons started becoming city dwellers around the 1930s. Dumpsters and food on sidewalks and alleys attracted them to cities. Urban varieties often live their lives in smaller spaces, such as a lone backyard.

However, once they realize that a person lives somewhere, the raccoons will give up, Griffin said.

They’d rather not be in places with tons of humans around if they can help it.

However, Griffin said that the exception occurs when a raccoon thinks one of its newborns has been left behind. If that’s the case, they won’t give up until the babies are found.

People,” he said, “fight these epic battles with squirrels and raccoons.”