VIDEO Appears to Show Black Wolf Roaming Kansas City

This recent, startling footage shows what appears to be a large black wolf wandering through a Kansas City neighborhood.

Uploaded as a short by YoutTube user Yung Money, the clip also features his flowing expletives as the man sees something he absolutely did not expect. Appearing to be a black phase gray wolf (Canis lupus), the canine warily trots through a snow covered yard towards a fire hydrant.

By all accounts, this absolutely has the physical appearance of a wolf. There’s no fully committing to this identification, however, because wolf-dog hybrids have become wildly popular across America. And when interbred, their offspring are indistinguishable from wild wolves. Only genetic testing can determine if an animal is one wolf or the other. So for now, we’re left wondering if this gorgeous black fellow is, indeed, a gray wolf. Take a look:

In general, wolves are described as skittish of humans and preferring to keep their distance from populated areas. Many wildlife biologists and techs use this as a was to distinguish wild wolves from dog hybrids. But in my professional experience, all mammals (wolves included) can be as varied in behavior as us humans. Occasionally, a curious wolf will prove far more curious than their kin and wander further into town, or examine something most wolves don’t care to.

The behavior of this black wolf-looking fellow seems to match up with one of two scenarios. Either this is a curious wild wolf, or it is a skittish wolf-dog hybrid. Either way, he’s a unique and gorgeous canine that has Kansas City residents stumped alongside.

Kansas Does, In Fact, Have Wolves

And there’s nothing to stop this from being a wild woof, either. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, “Gray wolves, or timber wolves, formerly existed in Kansas in great abundance, preying on and scavenging from the great herds of bison, elk and other big game animals,” but “were extirpated from the state by the early 1900s.”

Wolves remained absent from their former Kansas habitat (so far as we know) until 2012. That year, an 80-pound male was shot and killed in northwest Kansas. Then, a Kansas rancher killed a second wolf in 2017 after finding it amongst his cattle. In both instances, each was “mistaken for a coyote.”

In Kansas, wolf-dog hybrids are legal for anyone to possess, KDWP cites. And these hybrids can be, and often are, visually indistinguishable from pure wolves. To determine the species of both wolves above, tissues were collected from each by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). The results were conclusive: both were pure gray wolves that came to Kansas from the western Great Lakes population. Like all gray wolf populations, the Great Lakes gene pool is fully capable of producing a black phase wolf.

Interestingly, “Dispersing wolves from this population have also been confirmed in other Midwest states,” KDWP continues. This includes Missouri and Nebraska, and Colorado. So if you spot what looks to be a large wolf, black or not, in these states, you may be correct.

But remember, wolves are classified as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) in Kansas and many other states. They may not be killed except when there is an actual, direct threat to human safety, not livestock or property.