VIDEO Captures Startling Koala Attack on Child

A koala may appear cute and cuddly, but don’t let them fool you. These marsupials can do some damage if they feel threatened. Sadly, a young boy had to learn this lesson the hard way after he approached a koala who wasn’t in the mood for games.

As seen in a 2019 video from Reddit, an irate koala had to be dragged off the small boy. Before, it pounced on the child, and didn’t want to let go. Check out the horrifying clip below.

According to reports, the unhinged marsupial went after the youngster while he and his family were visiting the Kennett River Walk near the Great Ocean Road in Victoria, Australia. As seen in the terrifying clip, the koala bear latched onto the child’s leg.

The koala quickly shows it has no intention of letting go. Instead, the vicious animal starts to climb up the boy’s leg and grabs hold of its shirt.

A man standing next to the boy springs into action and tries to pull the marsupial off the boy.

After an intense struggle, someone pulls the chaotic creature off the boy. However, it refuses to let go with its left paw despite the rest of its body hanging in the air.

The young child, who viewers can hear crying, is later consoled by a woman. However, it’s unclear if it’s his mother.

“Adults everywhere just watching a kid scream in terror,” one user wrote in the comments of the recently uploaded video by the Instagram account, ‘Tourons of Yellowstone.’

Another added: “Unfortunately they probably blamed the koala and euthanized the poor thing. He was just tired of getting harassed and wanted to be left alone.”

Some users in the comments highlighted that koalas are ‘wild animals’ and they’re not to be messed with under any circumstance.

The horrifying scene played out at the Kennett River Koala Walk. The site is near the Great Ocean Road along the southeastern coast of Australia between the Victorian cities of Torquay and Allansford.

The area is known for having a large population of wild koalas and other animals native to Australia, such as wallabies, king parrots, and kookaburras.

The Kennett River Walk is also a rare spot in Australia. It’s designed for tourists and residents to see a massive population of koalas in their natural habitat. Despite this, officials recommend that visitors refrain from feeding or touching the animals in the area.