VIDEO: Deer Caught on Camera ‘Getting High’ on Nitrous Oxide and Dancing Around

A wildlife influencer recently captured a hilarious video that highlights the secret life of deer.

Fun Fact—or maybe not so fun, depending on how you look at it: decomposing leaves emit nitrous oxide. Nitrous oxide is the scientific name for laughing gas, the same stuff dentists give to anxious patients before root canals.

One YouTube user realized what can happen when you mix the gasses with wildlife after a couple of deer dug into a massive pile of decomposing leaves that are composting in the woods behind his house.

“Want to see deer lose their minds and act accordingly? Supposedly decomposing leaves emit nitrous oxide, especially when the leaves are concentrated such as in a pile,” JS Project Wild wrote in a caption.

The nearly seven-minute-long clip shows one deer digging its nose into the snow-covered pile and then having a gleeful burst of energy. It returns to the pile, digs some more, and takes in a few more whiffs. Then the animal begins bouncing and dancing like a Woodstock fan.

The Delinquent Deer Continue to Visit the Leaf Pile

The video cuts to what appears to be another day. This time, the deer digs through the leaves, and three friends join it. One deer prances and romps in circles. It even rubs its face over the merrimaking pile. Another deer watches in confusion until the laughing gas hits it, too. Then the two just go wild.

“My leaf pile is huge,” the user continued. “And some of the leaves are four years old. I periodically ‘stir’ the pile with my loader tractor. However, If the leaves on the top are dry the deer will actually dig down to the rotting leaves and then inhale. It’s crazy—at different times in the video, you will actually see them do this.”

“That is something else!!! They are like teenagers smoking weed lol” one person commented.

There is no actual hard proof that the deer are actually “getting high,” of course. But the video does seem to support the theory. Deer aren’t typically party animals. And JS Project Wild followed up the post with two more videos that show more deer visiting the pile and having the same reaction.

In one of the clips, several deer sleep on or around the leaves like they’re staking a claim on the find. And in another, a mother stands close while her fawn digs its nose into the center and then runs crazy circles until it wears itself out and has to rest.