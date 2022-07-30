VIDEO: Farmer Halts Tractor Just in Time to Find Tiny Fawn Hiding in Crops

With summer here, so is the prime bush-hogging season for farmers. As a result, farmers are taking their tractors out to hit the hay with their machines. But, sadly, when farmers get out on the fields, it’s not just grass that gets bush-hogged. Sometimes deer, often fawns, are unfortunately killed in the process.

However, it was happy days for one baby fawn. A local farmer recently swatted it off before it got swallowed up in his tractor.

In a recent Tik Tok video posted by a user who goes by ‘livingthefarmlife2021,’ you can see the farmer stop his tractor after spotting the fawn.

“Well, that was almost the end of it for little Bambi here,” he says as he walks around the tractor to find the fawn. “He’s in here somewhere,” he adds as he pulls back the tall grass. Then, out of nowhere, the baby fawn leaps in front of the camera, through the tractor, and out into the pasture.

Lucky for little “Bambi,” the deer seemed unscathed after it scurried off into the field. After posting the clip, which has now garnered over 12 thousand likes, many commented to share their experiences with the cute little creatures.

Every year fawns, other animals die as a result of bush-hogging

“My dad has shredded so many deer cutting grass,” one user wrote, being brutally honest. Someone else chimed in, writing, “Good save! Them little guys always caused me stress watching for them.”

According to biologist David Long, bush-hogging is the “biggest threat to wildlife.” Every year, different animals, especially young ones, are tragically killed during the process. In addition, fawns pose a high risk of being killed.

If unattended by their mothers, newborn fawns tend to stay hidden in high grass fields. Unfortunately, it’s also rare that they react or run away when they hear a tractor in the distance.

In addition, it can also be dangerous for other animals if their carcasses end up in haystacks and decompose there, which is pretty standard for farmers to come across.

The carcass can create a deadly poison called botulinum, which has a fatal effect on animals such as horses and horses, who are very sensitive to the chemical.

“The impact to nesting and young-of-the-year wildlife can be deadly,” Long said. Several years ago, wild game managers from Germany devised a solution to the problem: drones.

The managers oversee different wildlife species and work to ensure the animals are safe. In just a matter of weeks, Rupprecht Walch and Dieter Hampel saved up to 90 fawns from dying.

The drones are equipped with a thermal camera. As a result, this makes it easier to locate animals before they work in the fields. The two young men get up at dawn, search for any young animals, and ensure they’re brought to safety before starting work.