VIDEO: Handful of Newborn Snakes is Both Terrifying and Cute

In a bizarre video gone viral several times over, a woman calmly holds a handful of snakelets near their enclosure, the newborn vine snakes looking around their new environment as they tangle together in her hand.

The baby snakes have been called everything from “forbidden string beans” to “Medusa’s hair trimmings,” the impossibly slender newborns more closely resembling sentient blades of grass than terrifying predators. And while many users are holding fast to their opinion that no snake is a good snake, others can’t help but admit that the wiggly little creatures have a certain charm.

“Normally non-mammalian animals kinda creep me out but those are adorable!!” one user wrote. “Have you EVER seen anything cuter in your life? *non-fluffy only,” another gushed.

Was the Mama Snake Angry That a Human Was Holding Her Newborns?

So, you might be wondering, how does the mama snake feel about the human intruder handling her babies? Surely you don’t want to get between a snake and her newborns. Is she angry like a mother bear? Frightened like a mama deer? The answer, however, is simple: she doesn’t care.

Around 70% of snakes are oviparous, meaning they lay eggs. Most of these species abandon their babies even before they hatch. The mother slithers away from her nest immediately following the egg-laying process, never to return.

When the newborns finally hatch (if they hatch – raccoons, skunks, and hawks are just a few of the animals known to eat snake eggs), they never meet their mother.

The remaining 30% give birth to live baby snakes, vine snakes among them. These snakes, however, aren’t any more motherly than their oviparous counterparts. For most species, the newborn snakes leave their mother the very moment they’re born, setting out to explore the world without a single second of parental guidance.

Don’t worry, though. While this practice might seem cold in comparison to that of most mammals, newborn snakes arrive in the world without the need for their mothers. Unlike humans, snakes are precocial, meaning they’re born fully developed, with the ability to see, hear, move, and hunt.

Venomous species even arrive with fully formed fangs and venom. Should the need to defend themselves arise straight out of the egg (or womb), they’re more than capable of doing so.

Are Vine Snakes Venomous?

Speaking of fangs and venom, just how dangerous are the newborn vine snakes? Well, for the most part, they’re not. Not to humans, at least. While vine snakes do possess venom, most species are relatively harmless to humans, causing minor irritation with bites rather than severe, or fatal, injury.

That said, not all vine snakes are safe to handle. The twig snake, or Thelotornis, falls into the vine snake family as well. Their bites, however, possess venom powerful enough to kill a human if left untreated.

The bite of a twig snake is hemotoxic, meaning it impedes the body’s ability to control bleeding. Without treatment, the wound will continue to bleed unchecked, while the body suffers from internal hemorrhaging.

The newborn snakes in the video appear to be green vine snakes, though, not twig snakes. The venom of a green vine snake might cause swelling, pain, and bruising, but the effects subside on their own in a few days.