VIDEO: Lake Tahoe Black Bear Sneaks Its Way Into Crawlspace

A South Lake Tahoe family was shocked after their security cameras showed a large black bear backing itself into their crawlspace. In the video, viewers can see the bear turning their crawlspace into a bear den during a frigid winter night in the California town.

Footage taken by local nature enthusiast Toogee Sielsch shows viewers the bear slowly lowering itself backward into a crawlspace. Posting about the incident on Instagram, Sielsch wrote the “large” bear shares the den with another bear.

“A very large South Lake Tahoe urbanized male black bear oozing himself backward into the crawlspace den he shares with another very large urbanized male black bear,” he wrote at the time.

Sielsch often posts photos and videos related to South Lake Tahoe’s “urbanized black bear population” on his social media accounts.

At the same time, California wildlife officials are scrambling to find a young black bear that escaped a wildlife facility in the same area last week.

According to Peter Tira, a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the black bear has been missing since last Thursday evening after escaping from an outdoor enclosure at the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe.

“(The bear) is in no imminent danger, but it is a bit younger than we’d like to be out on its own, particularly in the Lake Tahoe area at the moment, which is still experiencing heavy winter conditions, lots of snow, etc., which makes natural foraging for wild foods difficult,” Tira told news outlets.

The day before the incident, the area received over an inch of light snow, with more snow expected next week in the Sierra mountains.

Officials continue to search for missing black bear cub

Tira noted that the young cub is approximately 13 months old and weighs 50 pounds. Officials added that the yearling has a microchip and metal tag in his right ear with the number 1028.

In addition, the bear is described as a “hider” who keeps away from people and spent most of his time at the rehabilitation center alone in his enclosure. Officials also warned the public not to go near the bear if they come upon him.

“Please do (not) try to maintain visual contact with the bear when reporting sightings, if possible,” officials said.

Officials added that the bear might have found a spot to hide and could stay there until he gets hungry.

“This will be our best opportunity to locate him,” officials said. Officials noted they planned to release the black bear into the wild before he vanished.

Officials added that he was severely underweight at 20 pounds when he arrived.