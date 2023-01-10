Video Reveals Ringtail Cat That Survived in Kohl’s for Weeks By Outsmarting Cat Traps

“It’s a raccoon… It’s a cat… Or is it a catcoon?! No, it’s a ringtail cat!” exclaims the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office after their latest rescue.

Apparently, “This little guy was hiding out in the shoe depart in a Kohls store for 3 weeks,” their Twitter update reads. How did he survive up there, you ask? “Eating ceiling tiles & shoe boxes, he would sneak in and out of our cat traps to get the food w/o tripping the mechanism.”

No animal, however, could survive for three weeks off of ceiling tiles and shoe boxes. Instead, the ringtail would’ve used these as nesting materials to make a burrow out of. Then, he’d go outsmart another cat trap for food and return to his cozy home. Sounds a whole lot better than constantly dodging predators, doesn’t it?

“The secretive creature was carefully collected and released into the nearby woods,” the sheriff’s office continues, followed by some sage advice: “The nocturnal ringtail, although native to Colorado, is a rare sight to see – but don’t touch; they are wild. Take a photo instead!”

Yet this still begs the question: What exactly is a ringtail cat, and why are so many Americans shocked to see them here?

What is a Ringtail Cat?

The ringtail (Bassariscus astutus), also known as the ringtail cat, is not a cat at all, but a wildly unique relative of the raccoon family. Like all raccoons, ringtails are nocturnal, which is the main reason so many humans live alongside them without ever seeing one.

Unlike raccoons, however, ringtails are solitary and non-social, and are far less likely to seek out humans as food sources as a result. If you do spot one, however, the first thing you’ll notice is their namesake – that black and white ringed tail. It’s everything else about these mid-sized mammals that proves far more perplexing.

Ringtails are called cats because they hold a passing resemblance to cats and are relatively the same size as a domestic cat. Once you get up close, though, it becomes clear this is definitely not a cat. In fact, they don’t really look like much else we have in the way of American wildlife. Instead, ringtails bare a striking resemblance to some primates, like ringtail lemurs, and marsupials, like ringtail possums. And it certainly doesn’t help that both of those unrelated species also have ringtail in their name.

In short, the ringtail is an enigma; a unique American mammal that thrives in the arid regions of our continent and remains largely unseen. According to Arizona’s Desert Museum, the species ranges from southwestern Oregon, south through California, southern Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Baja California and northern Mexico. Talk about range!

Classified as Least Concern (LC) on the IUCN Red List, ringtails are not in any danger of becoming extinct, either. Which is always good news when it comes to profiling wildlife.