VIDEO Shows Deer Blast Through Butcher Shop Glass Door and Slam into Wall: Twitter Has Jokes

Horrible or hilarious? That’s what some online users are asking themselves are they watched a viral video of a deer who accidentally crashed into a Minnesota butcher shop on Saturday, Jan 7. According to the wild clip, the deer crashed into the entrance, causing the owner, Melissa Evans, to close up shop to clean up the mess.

After the video made its rounds on the internet, as expected, Twitter erupted with jokes and comments about the incident. Some comments included remarks like “Fresh delivery,” while one asked, “Was he looking for his family?”

As for Evans, she later admitted she was shaken up by the ordeal (or ordeer?) In a Facebook post, Evans, who owns She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, users can see a clip of the butcher shop burglary. She wrote, “I am not really sure who was more scared at the time me or the deer, but it was a pretty terrifying experience overall.”

Before the deer aggressively entered her shop, Evans was enjoying her work day. Evans and other employees arrived and opened for business per usual. After two hours of normal operations, shortly after 1 p.m., employees and Evans were left shocked after the wild white-tailed deer suddenly appeared and decided the butcher shop would be its new home.

Butcher shop owner recalls ‘terrifying experience’ after deer shatters into her business

However, the deer could’ve done so with a little more grace. According to reports, the doe abruptly slammed itself into the front doors, breaking glass along the way. She also slid across the slippery tile floor, unable to stop herself from charging the counter. After a few terrifying moments, she could finally stop after hitting a nearby wall.

After the deer reorients herself, she seems to get spooked by the human voices. She then decides to look for an exit strategy as she tries to bolt through a window. However, this time she seemed to operate without the same force. She was unable to exit out of the window, so she left through where she came from.

Obviously, the deer wasn’t Evans’ favorite patron. After the deer dipped out, she was left with a giant mess and was forced to close. With broken windows, the frigid Minnesota elements made it impossible to stay open.

“A deer decided to come in and warm up but realized it is a butcher shop and high-tailed it right back out,” she added.

She added: “She caused quite a bit of damage on her way in and out. Hopefully we will be back up and running by Monday but stay tuned for updates.”

In her most recent post, Evans revealed that she would be back to normal operations beginning on Tuesday, Jan 10.