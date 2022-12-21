Video Shows Florida Police Officer Trying To Separate Hawk and Snake Fighting

A Florida police officer recently stumbled upon quite the scene. He found a hawk and snake going at each other with more hostility than Zach Bryan and Rich O’Toole on Twitter. The sheriff’s deputy ultimately intervened. The video of him separating the raptor and the serpent is racking up a lot of attention online.

According to The State, the Alachua County Sheriff’s department received a call on Monday about an injured hawk flopping around on a Gainesville sidewalk. When Deputy Nick Aldous arrived on the scene though. he quickly realized the hawk wasn’t injured. It was actually tangled up in the coils of a snake.

Florida Police Officer Successfully Separates Hawk And Snake

“Holy cow, you’re never going to believe this, but the bird was trying to eat a snake and the snake had strangled it,” he can be heard saying on his radio.

His body camera kept recording as he used towels to protect himself. Then he tried to untangle the mess of predator and prey he found fighting on the sidewalk. He can be heard repeatedly saying “don’t bite me” as pulled the animals apart. Though it’s not clear if he was directing that comment toward the hawk or the snake. It’s possible he was talking to them both.

It took him approximately 90 seconds to separate the combatants. The video concludes with the snake slithering off. Meanwhile, the hawk remains sitting in the grass, seemingly in a daze and trying to figure out what just happened.

Aldous chimed back in on his radio, saying “I got it loose, and the bird’s good, and the snake’s good.” Just then, Sgt. Kevin Davis can be heard replying “Unless you got it on video, it didn’t happen.”

“Oh, it’s on video” Aldous responded.

On video, it is indeed. And the video is glorious.

It’s Not The First Snake Vs. Hawk Battle Caught On Tape

Remarkably enough, this isn’t even the first footage of a snake battling a hawk to go viral online this year. Back in September, an epic photo reshared by the Twitter account Nature Is Lit showed the bird fighting the reptile with its talons as the snake coiled around the bird’s body.

Hawks hunting snakes is a somewhat common occurrence. The mighty birds seem to instinctually know how to capture their slithery prey, as it usually goes down without a fight. Red-tailed and Coopers’ Hawks are known to be the most common snake eaters. Both species of bird are known to feast on venomous and non-venomous snakes alike. Though the birds of prey typically avoid larger snakes, their talons are generally sharp and strong enough to dispatch smaller serpents before they even know what hit ’em.