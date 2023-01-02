Video Shows Intense Bald Eagle Rescue in Illinois Harbor

Bird watchers in Illinois spotted a bald eagle in distress around 10 a.m. on Sunday morning. The bird watchers reported the eagle to be perched on a thin piece of ice in Waukegan Harbor.

The group immediately notified a rescue organization called Chicago Bird Collision Monitors. This organization has coordinated many bird rescues in the area in the past 20 years, and this case proved no different. Eventually, they rescued the bald eagle from the freezing water.

The group’s founder, Annette Prince, made it to the scene quickly. There, she was told that the eagle looked “very weak” and “couldn’t fly,” according to WGN9 News.

“That poor bird looked very dejected and it wouldn’t have made it,” Prince said. “It didn’t show the ability to fly.”

Prince stood on a dock while colleague Jim Tibensky climbed into a kayak to go out and rescue the bird.

However, there was one problem: the group didn’t know exactly how they would rescue the eagle once they got to it. Normally, the group would perform rescues by hand, but that couldn’t be safely carried out in the water. Yet, soon after Tibensky started paddling, an idea was hatched in his head.

Bald Eagle Rescued by Kayak Paddles Pushing Block of Ice Toward Dock

They noticed that slowly, the bald eagle was floating closer to the dock simply by virtue of the wake created by Tibensky’s paddling. Therefore, Tibensky continued paddling and pushing the eagle’s block of ice toward the shore. Shortly after, the eagle had reached the shore, other team members were able to quickly scoop the eagle into the safety net.

The video clearly displays Tibensky’s plan in motion, which ended up working very well.

“It was a brilliant strategy,” Prince told the outlet. “Almost on any rescue, you have to improvise as you go along.”

Near the end of the video, Prince puts the bird in a large cage to be sent away for further examination and care. The eagle will be sent to Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glyn Ellen.

Prince also elaborated on how carefully eagles must be treated. “Calmly and with the right strength,” she said. “I felt pretty confident. The bird was very quiet and docile. You have to be in control of their feet and legs — firm hold on the legs.”

Willowbrook professionals believed the eagle was harmed after ingesting rat poison. It’s believed that the eagle ingested this after eating prey containing the poison. The 3-year-old eagle is making a timely recovery at Willowbrook, and will be released back to the wild when it’s ready.

WGN9 reports that the bald eagle is currently receiving fluid treatments, including vitamin K, to help it recover. Considering the bird had a similar dilemma as the protagonists of the 1997 smash-hit Titanic, Prince gave a creative answer when asked what the bird would be named.

“I would name it Rose or Jack from ‘The Titanic,'” she said. “It was really kind of sad.”