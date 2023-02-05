VIDEO Shows Seagull Swallowing an ENTIRE Rabbit Whole

A horrifying clip is making its rounds on the internet after it showed a seagull feasting and swallowing an entire rabbit in one vicious bite.

The clip was taken in 2020 by 28-year-old Irene Mendez at Wales’ Skomer Island. As viewers can see, the Great Black-backed seagull chomps down on the entire creature without any issues. Before, the bird seamlessly plucks the rabbit from a hole and devours the helpless animal.

On a Welsh island, a seagull swallows a rabbit whole. pic.twitter.com/Bdd61CHgoc — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) January 28, 2023

For a split second, it appears as if the seabird’s eyes are bigger than its stomach. However, after a brief moment, the seagull chomps on the animal and disappears into its stomach.

Although it may be shocking to many, experts at the Wildlife Trust on Skomer Island say rabbits are actually an essential part of their nutrition.

“Rabbits are an important part of their diet when none or very few small seabirds or seabird chicks are available,” they revealed to outlets.

Seagulls shown to return to site of previous meals

In addition to rabbits, Great Black-Backed gulls also hunt and kill smaller seagulls and puffins.’

According to reports, Great Black-Backed gulls are the largest species of seagulls on earth. They have stout bodies, large wings, thick necks, and heavy, slightly bulbous bills.

As for their behavior and temperament, Great Black-backed gulls are the epitome of opportunists. The creatures have also stalked fishing boats to get scraps of bait and other discards. In addition, they have been seen pulling trash from garbage cans and landfills. They also walk up and down the shoreline to find morsels that wash up from the sea.

They also have no qualms stealing fellow seabirds’ catches and mercilessly prey on smaller birds, eggs, and chicks. In addition, they feast on other species of gulls, such as Herring Gulls.

Last spring, researchers completed a study that indicated that seagulls remember where they eat their meals. Researchers at the British Trust for Ornithology used GPS technology to tag seagulls in Scotland to study their behavior and patterns.

At the time, researchers in Scotland discovered that the birds remember where they last had their snack and were reported to fly back to the same spot from dozens of miles away.

They also learned that a group of herring gulls would make a beeline for a specific restaurant on Scotland’s west coast. They also followed one colony of birds in Walney in northwest England.

“We downloaded data from at least five individuals at the chip shop. Some of the individuals were making repeated visits,” said study author Dr. Nina O’Hanlon.

The research followed the herring seagulls, known to frequent tourist sites around the coastline in the United Kingdom.