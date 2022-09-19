Video of Three-Legged Deer Filmed on Kentucky Farm Goes Viral

For much of their lives, deer spend a great deal of time trying to evade predators. Their mothers teach fawns specific skills and tactics to stay alive, but what about deer with three legs instead of four? As it turns out, one Kentucky resident recorded a three-legged doe up close and personal in his backyard. According to John Fremow, the doe is doing just fine despite lacking a limb.

In the video, which appears to be from his trail cam, viewers can see the unique doe, another deer, and a nearby raccoon. The deer seem to be snacking on whatever they can find in Fremow’s backyard. According to Fremow, the doe has been a resident of his farm for the last four years.

“She is a wild deer and has pretty much stayed close to our house and not straying too far,” he revealed in an interview. “I am very surprised she has survived this long with the coyotes around. Anyone who hunts the farm is restricted from harvesting her. Thought this would be a good watch for some.”

Although she is moving slower than the other deer, it’s clear she’s doing just fine despite having three legs.

In another three-legged deer incident, an amateur photographer, Albin Zatko, captured a series of photos of one roaming freely. The photographer shot the snaps of the deer near a hospital in England.

Reportedly, the three-legged creature is well known to many in the area. People have even named the frequent visitor “Lucky.”

You can see Lucky sniffing around trash cans, cars, and bystanders in the pics.

Interestingly, our world is home to many three-legged animals. In addition, not only do they survive in their environments, but often, they thrive.

In 2007, for example, a three-legged moose was seen in Alaska, nursing a large and healthy calf. The same year, photos revealed a healthy three-legged Sumatran tiger in Indonesia’s Tesso Nilo National Park.

Setting the record straight on three-legged animals

As it turns out, quadrupeds, the term used for four-legged animals, are far more adaptable than us when it comes to losing legs. According to experts and researchers, animals have a variety of coping mechanisms that allow them to survive with few problems.

Veterinarians perform countless leg amputations every day. However, they rarely replace the lost limb with a prosthetic. This is because many three-legged animals can stand with no problem without a fourth leg, be it artificial.

When an animal loses a limb, it can often stand upright by taking a “tripod” stance and distributing its weight evenly.

In addition, this balancing act is especially easy for cats, squirrels, foxes, and other animals with long tails. These animals can use their tails as counterbalances when climbing.

Moreso, three-legged creatures usually have no problem walking, jumping, and running, says Monika Melichar, zoologist and founder of Woodlands Wildlife Sanctuary.