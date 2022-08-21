VIDEO: Tiny Dog Manages to Scare off Colorado Bear 10 Times Its Size

In this hilariously shocking video, a Colorado woman’s home security camera captured a tiny Pomeranian scaring off a black bear. The video shows the bear wandering through the woman’s neighborhood when the dog sprung into action.

The Castle Rock, Colorado resident said her Wyze security camera captured video of the bear around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The footage shows the bear galloping away from a home down a driveway as the tiny dog chases it.

The dog barks throughout the entire 12-second clip. A woman is seen walking outside after hearing the barking. The homeowner said the dog belongs to her neighbor, so that’s most likely who we see in the video. Fortunately for her, at that point, the bear had retreated into the woods.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife warned residents that bears in the state are currently becoming more active while they prepare for hibernation. The clip can be viewed below.

“Lucky little dog! Didn’t get eaten,” one YouTube commenter wrote. Another said: “He’s gonna have a swelled head for awhile,” referring to the dog’s boost in confidence after scaring off the beast.

Hunting Dog Scares Off Grizzly Bear in Finland

Dogs are great for many things: companionship, loyalty, and memories. However, in some cases, they can be terrific protectors. In this viral clip, an incredibly brave hunting dog scares off a giant bear in an open pasture.

The clip starts the huge bear walks up. The dog rolls around in the grass and remains unaware of the beast approaching in the distance. Then, as it sees the bear walking up, the dog’s ears perk up. It slowly walks toward the grizzly bear and barks twice, sending a warning. Then, it takes off on a full sprint toward the huge animal. The bear retreats into the woods, running as fast as it can. The dog slows up after just a few moments. Clearly, the grizzly didn’t want to mess with the dog.

The dog is a Karelian bear dog, a dog native to Finland. They’re a breed that specifically hunts big game like wild moose, elk, boar, and yes, even grizzlies. The breed’s typical weight ranges from 44-66 pounds.

The clip can be viewed here on Air.TV.

However, if that grizzly had swapped places with this one from an insane Yukon Wildlife Cams video, the Karelian bear dog may have gotten a run for its money. In the clip, a grizzly bear marks a tree, scratches its back against it, and then turns on the jets and shows off its incredible speed.

This massive creature zooms past the wildlife camera, seemingly looking into the lens at one point in the video. Facebook users quickly commented on the size and speed of the beast. “Remember, you only have to be faster than your hiking partner!” one user joked.