VIDEO: Wild Hog Takes on Entire Wolf Pack in the Ultimate Flex

Whether you call them boars, wild hogs, or “those killer pigs,” these powerful swines are not to be trifled with as this wolf pack learns.

In some of the best trail cam footage to hit the internet, this December 2022 standoff shows a single wild boar taking on an entire pack of Polish gray wolves. Despite their numbers, the incredible offensive skills of this hog keeps him alive for far longer than most animals would fare in the same situation. It’s a brilliant peek into the wildest of wildlife and a truly rare capture, which is why the video has gone viral with almost a half-a-million views.

The footage, which hails from Polish hunter and wildlife photographer Sławek Skukowski, is titled “Niesamowite nagranie atak watahy wilków na dużego dzika,” which translates to “Incredible video of a pack of wolves attacking a large wild boar.” Need we say more? Check it out for yourself and watch this single brave hog fend off a wolf pack that’s at least a dozen strong:

Gray wolves are one of our most revered and respected species here in North America. But we’re not alone in this, as this canine family can be found across almost the entire northern hemisphere. In Poland (where this footage originates), most wolves are found in the eastern and southern parts of the country. According to the International Wolf Center, however, 30% of Poland’s wolf population is “transborder.”

This means they travel between Poland and surrounding countries like Belarus, Ukraine, and Romania. There, an abundance of Eurasian wildlife falls prey to wolf packs. Their main prey are roe deer and red deer (which we North Americans know as the elk or wapiti). But these pack-hunting predators also take down bighorn sheep, and, of course, wild boars.

Wolf Packs Roam Europe and Asia as They Have for Millennia

As they do here in America, gray wolf packs still roam the Eurasian continent as they have for millennia. And they are also endangered on the other side of the world same as they are here. Threats to Polish wolves include habitat fragmentation, conflict with humans, and poaching.

Habitat fragmentation is a larger issue in Europe than it is here in America, however. A vast swath of our gray wolves’ habitat remains open in America. But the far smaller countries of Europe have much less room for wildlife to remain wild. Interestingly, “The Polish wolf population makes up the western-most range of a large, continuous Eastern European wolf population,” cites Poland’s Association for Nature WOLF. This allows these wolf packs to retain a high level of genetic diversity.

Other European ranges for the species, however, remain isolated due to habitat fragmentation. This results in populations that are far less genetically diverse in Italy, France, Spain and Sweden. Each is far more vulnerable to change as a result. As such, Poland remains one of the most important refuges for wolves due to its location in the central part of Europe.